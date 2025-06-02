Bombshell: this Lidl kitchen appliance is a huge hit and costs less than €8

Lidl has long shown that it has an ace up its sleeve to improve the kitchen quietly. Its products make their way into homes for being practical and effective, without the need for fanfare. The brand bets on solutions that work and don't fail.

At Lidl, they understand that the kitchen needs tools that simplify and speed things up without complicating life. That's why many of their items become essential, even if they don't catch your eye at first glance. The key is to offer quality without frills, exactly what their customers are looking for.

Lidl brings you the perfect help for your daily recipes

Lidl offers a digital measuring jug that combines ease and precision in a single device. This jug weighs ingredients up to 11 lbs. (5 kg) and measures liquids up to 1.6 qt. (1.5 l), adapting to almost any recipe you prepare at home. Its cup is removable, which greatly simplifies cleaning after use.

The LCD screen makes reading easy and the controls are very intuitive, so there are no complications when using it. You can switch between different units like grams, ounces, pounds with ounces, milliliters, fluid ounces, or cups without losing time or precision. In addition, it has specific functions to measure water, oil, milk, and flour with considerable accuracy.

| Lidl

Among its features are also automatic shut-off and the tare function, which lets you subtract the weight of the container comfortably. The jug resets automatically, and it has indicators to warn you if the battery is low or if you overload the maximum allowed weight. These functions make cooking easier and error-free.

It measures approximately 9.1 in. (23.1 cm) long, 5.3 in. (13.4 cm) wide, and 6.8 in. (17.2 cm) high, making it ideal to keep on hand without taking up much space. The measuring cup holds up to 1.6 qt. (1.5 l), enough to prepare anything from sauces to doughs or liquid mixtures. It includes a CR2032 battery and a manual so you can start using it without issues from day one.

Why you need Lidl's digital measuring jug

This digital measuring jug is available on Lidl's website for just 7.99 euros, a very reasonable price for everything it offers. Right now, it has a discount that makes it even more attractive for those who want to equip their kitchen without spending too much money. Buying online is simple, fast, and hassle-free.

Its measuring range covers up to 11 lbs. (5 kg) for solids and 1.6 qt. (1.5 l) for liquids, which makes it very practical for almost any type of home recipe. The removable cup makes it easy for you to clean it well after each use, which is essential to keep hygiene in the kitchen effortlessly. In addition, its simple yet functional design makes it comfortable and easy to use.

| Lidl

It features useful alerts like the low battery warning and overload indication, which prevents it from breaking and ensures long-lasting use. The tare function to subtract the weight of the container is another advantage that saves time and avoids mistakes when weighing ingredients. It's a jug that combines technology and practicality without complications.

Moreover, the ability to switch between several units of measurement makes it especially useful for those who use international recipes or need to adapt quantities quickly. It's a flexible tool that fits all kinds of needs and styles in the kitchen. Lidl's digital measuring jug has everything expected from a precise and easy-to-use product without raising the budget too much.

Prices and offers updated on 05/30/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes