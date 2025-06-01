The product you've been looking for has finally arrived at Mercadona: total success

Mercadona is once again making headlines with one of its most iconic products, the one almost everyone has at home. The brand has decided to give it a fresh twist that nobody expected. The anticipation is growing, and it's for good reason.

This change at Mercadona is no small matter; it's a clear commitment to improving what already worked. Without much fanfare, the product has been renewed to keep being essential. Little by little, it's earning an even bigger place in homes.

Renewal and key features for soft and nourished skin

Mercadona has introduced a change to its most famous cream, Olive, updating its formula to improve skin care. This nourishing cream still stands out for its olive oil content, known for its moisturizing properties. In addition, its light texture absorbs quickly, making it ideal for daily use without leaving a greasy feeling.

The packaging has also been renewed with a modern design and light colors that convey freshness and naturalness. This new ergonomic format makes it easier to apply anywhere on the body. Mercadona has kept the simplicity and effectiveness that characterize this product, without complications.

It is recommended to apply the cream to clean, dry skin, massaging gently until fully absorbed. This allows the ingredients to penetrate better, leaving a soft and comfortable feeling. Using it regularly helps keep skin hydrated and nourished throughout the day.

The Olive cream is now offered in a 10.1 fl. oz. (300 ml) container and costs 1.80 euros at Mercadona. This larger size offers better value without losing quality. This way, it remains an economical and popular option for body care.

Differences with the previous Olive cream and its new features

The renewal of this Olive cream includes changes both in its image and in its composition compared to the previous version. The size increased from 8.5 fl. oz. (250 ml) to 10.1 fl. oz. (300 ml), providing 20% more product without an excessive price increase. This improves the quantity-to-price ratio for consumers.

The price has gone from 1.50 euros to 1.80, an increase justified by the larger format and improvements in the formula. Mercadona has sought to keep the product accessible while offering better service to its customers. This achieves a balance between innovation and economy.

As for the formula, the main new feature is the inclusion of shea butter along with the olive oil, which was already part of the composition. Shea butter provides deeper hydration and enhances the softness the cream leaves on the skin. This improvement allows for more complete care.

Finally, the new packaging is not only more visually appealing but also more practical and easier to handle. The renewed image conveys the naturalness and freshness that characterize the cream. Mercadona aims to strengthen the trust of those who already used it while attracting new users.

