McDonald's listens to its customers and gives the best news in the United States

In recent years, eating at fast food chains in the United States has stopped being as affordable as it used to be. Prices have risen significantly, and some burgers and menus now cost almost the same as a meal at a traditional restaurant. This has led many consumers to look for cheaper alternatives at home or to try new brands at supermarkets.

However, McDonald’s has decided to take action and respond to its customers' complaints. The chain has announced a plan to lower the price of its most popular combos. For example, since yesterday, Monday, September 8, the Big Mac Meal went from costing $10 to $8.50 as part of the new "Extra Value Meals" offer.

McDonald's offers cheaper and more accessible menus

The initiative by McDonald’s focuses on eight of its most beloved combinations. Among them are the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, any McCrispy sandwich, and any Quarter Pounder. For breakfast, the Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin with Egg, and Sausage Egg & Cheese McGriddles are included.

The new prices represent a 15% discount compared to the total value of each menu item separately, warns AllRecipes. With this reduction, customers can enjoy their favorite meals for less money without sacrificing quality. In addition, two special menus are being added: one for breakfast and another for lunch and dinner.

The $5 breakfast menu includes the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, accompanied by a hash brown and a small coffee. In the afternoon and evening, the Big Mac Meal is available for $8, including medium fries and a medium drink. These menus aim to offer an economical and attractive alternative in the face of the general price increase in the fast food industry.

New savings opportunities

The new features do not end in September. In November, McDonald’s will launch other special menus, such as the Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles for $5 and the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for $8. In addition, the Snack Wrap for $2.99 will remain available until the end of the year, ensuring accessible options for any time of day.

This strategy reinforces McDonald’s image as a chain committed to its users' economy. After last year's controversy, when a special Big Mac menu reached a price of $18, the discounts show that they are still offering their most popular combos at accessible prices. For those who love a good Big Mac or a McMuffin in the morning, these measures are excellent news that will attract more consumers.

With the arrival of these menus, McDonald’s shows that it listens to its audience and adapts its prices to keep competitiveness. Consumers will no longer have to overpay for their favorite combinations. September and November are shaping up to be perfect months to enjoy fast food without emptying your wallet in the United States.