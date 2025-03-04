New U-turn in Isak Andic's Death: Judge Makes Urgent Decision

Isak Andic, the founder of Mango, is back in the spotlight after a U-turn in the investigation into his death. The businessman lost his life last December 14, during a hike in Montserrat. The authorities concluded that it was an accident, although this Tuesday a judge in Martorell surprised with his decision.

Specifically, the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 5 of Martorell has decided to reopen the investigation. This is confirmed by El Periódico, a media outlet that also recalls that the investigation was archived, as no evidence of a crime was found.

Isak Andic died accidentally during a hike

Isak Andic, 71 years old, died last December 14 after falling from a height of over 100 meters. All this while he was walking a trail near the Salnitre caves, in Collbató, in the Baix Llobregat region.

The main hypothesis that the justice system is handling remains that it was an accident, but there are details to be finalized. The Mossos d'Esquadra have the task of completing the reports delivered to the court. According to judicial sources, the evidence collected so far reinforces the accident version, but the investigation will continue to ensure that there is no other factor in the tragic outcome.

The police have already taken statements from several people who were in the area at the time of the accident. In addition, Andic's mobile phone, which was destroyed after the fall, has been analyzed. This phone was recovered by the Mossos d'Esquadra the next day, along with other belongings of the businessman.

All evidence points to an accidental death

The Martorell Court also has reports from the forensic experts of the Institut de Medicina Legal i Ciències Forenses de Catalunya. According to the experts, the autopsy results point in the same direction: An accidental death. It is important to note that at the time of the accident, Andic was joined by his eldest son, Jonathan, who was not injured.

A month ago, due to judicial deadlines, the case had been archived due to the expiration of the established deadlines. However, now, with the new reports delivered by the police and the recovery of evidence, the investigation has been reopened.

This way, justice will continue to clarify the details of the tragic accident. Let us remember that the case of Isak Andic's death shocked Spanish society. He was a prominent figure in the fashion world and the visible face of a giant like Mango.