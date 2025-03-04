Lidl's Cold Shower in Barcelona: It Affects Thousands of Customers

Lidl continues its expansion in Spain, although it also makes adjustments to its supermarket network. The German chain has a strong presence in Barcelona, where its establishments have become popular places for consumers. Despite some recent decisions, the company maintains its commitment to the city, always seeking to adapt to market needs.

Lidl not only focuses on opening new stores but also adjusts its store network to optimize its offerings. The company has closed one of its stores in the center of Barcelona but continues to demonstrate its adaptability while continuing to grow in Spain.

| Europa Press

Closure of the Comte d'Urgell Store

Lidl has confirmed that it closed one of its most central supermarkets in Barcelona this past Saturday, located on Comte d'Urgell Street, near Francesc Macià Square. This store opened in 2016 in a former garage and has been one of the most popular, with 12,378 sq. ft. (1,150 square meters) of space. The initial investment was 2M euros.

According to the company, this closure responds to the need to adapt its store network to new market demands. The company emphasizes that the decision aims to improve the shopping experience, adjusting to customer needs without compromising its growth. Despite this closure, Lidl assures that it will continue investing in new openings both in Barcelona and other areas of Spain.

Expansion Projects: New Supermarkets and Improvements

Although the closure of the Comte d'Urgell store has caused surprise, Lidl continues with its expansion plans. The company has announced that it will invest 30M euros in the construction of a new supermarket in Los Yébenes, in Madrid.

This establishment will be built in the space previously occupied by a telephone exchange and will have three floors. The opening of this store reinforces Lidl's commitment to continue growing sustainably in the Spanish market.

| Dean Drobot, Pixelshot, cuputo, Mehrad Vosoughi

With more than 30 supermarkets in Barcelona and over 125 in Catalonia, Lidl remains one of the most important distribution chains in the entire country. The company assures that, although some of its establishments close, its growth and expansion will not stop. The new supermarket in Los Yébenes is just one of the many projects Lidl has underway, showing its commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.

Lidl also emphasizes that its adaptation process includes the effort to offer a more efficient and accessible shopping experience for its customers. The modernization of its establishments is one of the keys to its success. The chain will continue investing in new openings and improvements to remain an attractive option in the sector.