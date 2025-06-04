Lidl's trick to avoid carrying weight and enjoy the beach more: it doesn't reach €30

Lidl has created something that fits perfectly with summer, designed for those who seek comfort without complications. It's lightweight, durable, and designed to withstand use without losing style or functionality. This product is ideal for those who prefer practical solutions.

This isn't just any accessory; Lidl is committed to something that simplifies outdoor outings without carrying extra weight. Its design combines durable materials with a modern touch that doesn't go unnoticed. In addition, its ease of handling makes every trip much simpler.

| Lidl

A practical solution for beach days

Lidl offers a beach lounger that stands out for its sturdy aluminum frame, designed to support up to 243 lbs. (110 kg) without any issues. This lounger can be used in two positions: fully extended for lying down or with the backrest raised for comfortable sitting. In addition, the backrest is adjustable in five positions, allowing you to adapt the support to every need.

The lounger fabric is quick-drying and tear-resistant, perfect for withstanding sand and moisture. It features a sun canopy that can be individually adjusted to protect your face and upper body without sacrificing comfort. It also includes a padded headrest that enhances relaxation and provides an extra touch of comfort.

As for dimensions, the lounger measures approximately 58 in. (147 cm) long, 26 in. (67 cm) wide, and 23 in. (58 cm) high, offering enough space for adults. It's available in blue and green, blending with natural surroundings and providing a fresh, summery feel. This lounger is ideal for the beach, camping, or any outdoor day.

Its design, intended to make transport easier, makes it an interesting option. It folds easily and takes up little space, which is ideal for storing or carrying it without hassle. The possibility of having a comfortable seat while also transporting other items is a plus that few products offer.

| Lidl

Comfort and transport in a single product

The most notable feature of this Lidl lounger is its integrated transport cart, equipped with two wheels that let you move it effortlessly. Thanks to this system, taking it to the beach or camping becomes an easy task, with no need to carry weight by hand. This makes it perfect for those who value comfort in every detail.

When the lounger is folded, it can be used as a cart to transport other beach items, increasing its usefulness. This two-in-one design is practical and functional, ideal for days when you don't want complications. The lightness and sturdiness of the frame ensure that the product lasts for several seasons.

The price of this lounger with transport cart is 29.99 euros, a very affordable cost for the quality it offers. Lidl keeps its commitment to functional and economical products that adapt to users' real needs. This option is not only practical, but it's also a smart investment for stress-free enjoyment.

Ultimately, this Lidl lounger combines comfort, practicality, and good price. Its robust and functional design makes it one of the most recommended options for those seeking comfort and ease of transport. Having it on hand means enjoying more and carrying less on those summer days.

Prices and offers updated on 06/04/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes.