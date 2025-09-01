Goodbye backpack: this Lidl craze was requested by half of Spain and it's perfect for everyday use

At Lidl, ideas that become trends in daily life always appear. The brand knows how to mix style and practicality without losing sight of your budget. Lidl manages to stand out effortlessly.

Every time Lidl introduces something useful, interest grows immediately. The offering adapts to demanding routines and very different moments. Lidl surprises again with the unexpected.

The practical option that is setting a trend in daily consumption

Lidl has established itself as a benchmark in products designed for everyday life, combining usefulness and affordable prices. Among its catalog, a very practical solution for transporting food stands out. It has become a must-have for those seeking convenience and organization in any routine.

| Lidl

The offering consists of an insulated bag that includes food containers designed to keep food fresh and well protected. The set is made from recycled material and is committed to sustainability. It is lightweight, durable, and features a design intended to adapt to any everyday situation.

Its system combines thermal insulation and a cold pack to ensure that food stays preserved for hours. The main compartment is spacious and easy to organize. In addition, the front flap with integrated mesh pocket allows you to carry accessories and small items in an orderly way.

| Lidl

The pack comes with four matching containers, two large ones of 30.4 fl. oz. (900 ml) and two small ones of 6.8 fl. oz. (200 ml), ideal for separating meals and snacks. They are microwave safe without the lid and also dishwasher safe. All this makes this Lidl set a functional alternative for those who often eat away from home.

Insulated bag designed for everyday life

One of the strengths is the practicality of the design, which includes a carrying handle and a detachable strap for carrying it on your shoulder. The zipper closure is from the YKK brand, which ensures durability and good long-term use. The compact size of 8.1 x 7.9 x 7.1 in. (20.5 x 20 x 18 cm) makes it easy to take to the office, on outings, or getaways.

The set is available in two colors, mint and black, designed to suit different styles. Its light weight, around 1.3 lbs. (575 g), makes it a comfortable option for daily transport. In addition, the discreet look allows it to blend well in both work and leisure settings.

| Lidl

The price of this insulated bag with food containers at Lidl is 9.99 euros, placing it among the most competitive on the market. It is not just about economic savings, but also a commitment to quality and sustainability at the same time. This quality-price ratio is what places it among the best-selling products.

The use of recycled materials and the absence of BPA in the containers reinforce the commitment to food safety and the environment. Added to this is the resistance of the containers to temperatures ranging from -4°F to 176°F (-20 to 80 °C). All this makes Lidl's bag an option designed for those seeking practicality and trust in their daily lives.

Prices and offers updated on 08/31/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes