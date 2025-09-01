What Spaniards want most for fall arrives at Lidl today: you'll find it perfect

Lidl once again makes a bold move with a proposal designed for those who train nonstop. Its catalog shows that innovation can be simple and very practical. Each season Lidl keeps an ace up its sleeve that surprises those who seek comfort.

Lidl has earned a place among those who combine sports and style in their daily lives. Its ideas set trends because they go beyond the basics and focus on what is useful. What sets Lidl apart is how it turns the ordinary into something that improves any routine.

A practical option for those who train outdoors

Lidl has launched a proposal designed for runners and walkers who need freedom of movement and quick access to hydration. It is a sports backpack with a very lightweight and versatile design. Its weight of just 10.4 oz. (295 g) ensures that it is barely noticeable during physical effort.

This accessory includes an integrated hydration bladder with a capacity of 33.8 fl. oz. (1 L) and a guided tube for comfortable drinking. Thanks to this system, it is not necessary to stop your pace while training. The advantage is clear for those who cover long distances or do intensive workouts.

Stability is another strong point of this Lidl sports backpack designed to accompany any type of routine. It features padded shoulder straps that reduce pressure and improve posture. In addition, its adjustable chest strap provides firmness without sacrificing comfort.

It also offers additional side pockets that allow you to store gels, energy bars, or small support bottles. Everything is within reach so you do not break your concentration while moving. This practicality makes it an ally for runners and hiking enthusiasts.

Technical data and affordable price at Lidl

The backpack is designed with durable and flexible materials that provide longevity even with intensive use. It combines 74 percent polyester and 26 percent elastane, reinforced with lining and mesh. This blend ensures breathability and strength to keep comfort in every workout.

The approximate measurements of this Lidl backpack are 14.2 x 11 x 0.3 in. (36 x 28 x 0.7 cm), with a maximum load capacity of 3.9 lbs. (1.75 kg). This is more than enough for what is needed in training sessions. Its compact format prevents discomfort and fits well to the body in motion.

The price is another factor that makes it an attractive product for demanding consumers. On Lidl's website, you can find this sports backpack with hydration for just 19.99 euros. A reasonable figure that doesn't compromise quality or performance.

It is an accessible and functional option that suits both experienced athletes and amateurs. Lidl consolidates with this model its commitment to offering useful equipment at competitive prices. A simple purchase that improves the experience of those who train outdoors.

Prices and offers updated on 08/31/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes