Lidl Makes Your Mornings Much Easier and Leaves Shein Without Options: Only €9.99

Lidl has launched a novelty that promises to revolutionize morning routines. This innovative device not only wakes you up but also offers a practical way to see the time without having to look for the clock. Ideal for those who prefer a more efficient and comfortable way to start the day, this product will surprise you.

An Article That Stands Out in the Brochure

Lidl has designed a multifunctional device that combines a traditional alarm clock with an innovative feature: time projection. This feature allows you to see the time directly on the ceiling without having to turn or look at the clock. The projection is clear, adjustable, and visible from any angle, allowing you to know the time in the dark with total comfort.

The device has a screen that shows not only the time but also the date, day of the week, and ambient temperature. This additional information is useful for starting the day with the best planning. Thanks to this multifunctional design, you have everything you need at your fingertips and in view.

| Lidl

With a minimalist aesthetic and two colors available, white and black, this device adapts to any type of decoration. Its compact design allows it to be placed in any space without taking up much room. It is perfect for placing on the nightstand without disrupting the harmony of the room.

Additionally, it features two independent alarms, allowing you to set different wake-up times according to your needs. You can adjust the tone and volume so that the alarm is personalized and suitable for your style. With this function, you won't have to worry about anyone oversleeping by mistake.

An Affordable Option for Everyone

The product offers the option to set two different times for greater versatility. This is ideal if you have changing work schedules or need alarms for different activities. The setup is simple and intuitive, so you won't have to waste time understanding how to use it.

Another highlighted aspect is the ease of reading the screen. Even in low light conditions, the numbers are large and clear, allowing you to see the time effortlessly. Additionally, its projection function ensures you can see the time just by looking at the ceiling, without needing to turn.

| Lidl

The price of this projector alarm clock is 9.99 euros, making it an extremely affordable option for those seeking quality and functionality. This value-for-money ratio is hard to beat, especially when compared to other similar products on the market. With this offer, Lidl has ensured that anyone can enjoy the comfort and technology of this innovative device.

Available in all Lidl stores this week, this time projector alarm clock is an opportunity you can't miss. With its functional design, practical features, and low cost, this device becomes the ideal choice for those who want to improve their mornings in a simple and effective way.

Prices and offers updated on 02/11/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes