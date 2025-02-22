Lidl Promises to Sweep Away With the Device of the Year: Maximum Quality and Crazy Price

When it comes to creating the perfect atmosphere at a party, music plays an essential role and the right equipment can elevate any celebration. Nowadays, devices have become essential as they offer portability and impressive sound quality. These come with options that will make any party end up being memorable.

Powerful Sound and Outstanding Features

The Bluetooth speaker currently available at Lidl is designed to be the life of the party. With 15 W RMS speakers each, it produces clear and powerful sound, joined by bass that will fill the room. No matter the size of the space, this speaker ensures that the music is heard clearly and strongly.

But its possibilities don't stop there. Meanwhile, thanks to its PartyPlay function, you can connect up to 10 compatible speakers for an even more immersive sound. This way, the experience will greatly improve in quality.

| Lidl

The integrated battery has a runtime of up to 15 hours, allowing you to enjoy music throughout the party without interruptions. Even when your devices' charge is low, you can use the external battery function to charge your mobile or tablet without needing to pause the music. It's the ideal solution for those seeking convenience and functionality in a single device.

Additionally, this speaker is water-resistant with IPX7 protection, meaning it can withstand brief immersions in water. This makes it perfect for outdoor use, at pool parties or even at the beach. You won't have to worry about rain or accidents near water, adding extra peace of mind to your celebrations.

Advanced Wireless Connection and Ease of Use

One of the most innovative features of this speaker is its Bluetooth 5.3 version, which ensures a stable and high-quality connection. You can connect your smartphone, tablet or any compatible device without issues and enjoy fast and uninterrupted music streaming. Additionally, its TWS (True Wireless Stereo) function allows you to connect two speakers wirelessly to create real stereo sound.

| Lidl

Regarding connectivity, the speaker includes a USB-C charging cable, as well as a 3.5 mm AUX cable for those who prefer a wired connection. This gives it greater versatility, allowing it to be used with various devices. Its compact size, approximately 10.4 x 4 x 3.9 in. (26.5 x 10.2 x 9.8 cm), and its weight of 2.6 lbs. (1.2 kg) make it very easy to transport, so you can take it anywhere.

The price of the speaker is 59.99 euros, making it an affordable option without sacrificing quality. Lidl has managed to offer a product with an excellent quality-price ratio. It's ideal for those looking for a powerful speaker with advanced features at a competitive price.

Prices and offers updated on 02/22/2025. They may undergo modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes