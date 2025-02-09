No One Knew Him and Now Everyone Wants This Lidl Device: Extreme Quality

Lidl has launched a pasta machine that allows you to prepare different types of fresh pasta quickly and easily. With this machine, you can enjoy authentic Italian pasta without leaving home.

Everything You Need to Make Pasta at Home

This machine features an LCD screen that indicates the remaining preparation time, making it easy to control the process. It includes eight discs to prepare different types of fresh pasta, such as spaghetti, fettuccine, and lasagna, and an additional accessory for ravioli, expanding culinary options.

It has two programs to obtain portions of different sizes: 250 g (8.8 oz) and 500 g (17.6 oz) of flour, adapting to the needs of each preparation. Additionally, it allows you to knead and extract the pasta with just the push of a button, simplifying the process and saving time.

| Lidl

The discs are conveniently stored in a drawer of the machine, making storage and access easy. Cleaning is simple, as all parts can be washed in the dishwasher, except for the front panel, ensuring proper hygiene without effort.

The machine includes accessories such as two measuring cups, eight discs for different types of pasta, a ravioli accessory, a spatula, a cleaning accessory, and a recipe book. It has everything you need to start making fresh pasta at home.

Lidl Helps You Consume More Natural Pasta

Making fresh pasta at home allows you to control the ingredients, avoiding preservatives and additives present in industrial pasta. This results in a healthier and more personalized option, tailored to each person's dietary preferences and needs.

The machine facilitates the preparation of fresh pasta, allowing you to enjoy homemade dishes with the authentic texture and flavor of Italian pasta. Additionally, it offers the possibility to experiment with different types of pasta and fillings, such as ravioli, expanding culinary options at home.

| Lidl

With a power of 220 W, the machine guarantees efficient performance, kneading and stretching the dough with ease. This ensures quality pasta in less time, ideal for those seeking convenience and speed in the kitchen.

The reduced price of 42.49 euros makes this machine an accessible option for those who want to enjoy fresh pasta at home without making a large investment. Additionally, its compact design allows for easy storage in the kitchen without taking up too much space.

Prices and offers updated on 09/02/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes