The 10 Best Aldi Discounts to Eat Better Than Ever This Super Bowl

ALDI has launched a new promotion for the Super Bowl in the United States, offering discounts of up to 25% on various popular products for game day. This measure aims to help customers enjoy the big game without worrying about food prices. The discounts will be available until February 9, just before the anticipated sporting event.

Aldi and its Super Bowl discounts

With the Get a Quarterback campaign, ALDI offers discounts on a variety of essential snacks and appetizers for game day. The products include options like wings, pizzas, nachos, and dips. Among the discounted items are:

| Pinterest

Season's Choice Potato Puffs, $2.29 (regular price $2.89)

Appetitos Frozen Mozzarella Sticks or Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos, $2.39 (regular $3.19)

Kirkwood Buffalo Hot Wings, $5.89 (regular $7.79)

Clancy's Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips, $1.49 (regular $1.95)

Clancy's Assorted Kettle Chips Original or Jalapeno, $1.49 (regular $1.95)

Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Deli Pizza, 16 in, $5.99 (regular $7.99)

Casa Mamita Chunky Mild or Medium Salsa, $1.99 (regular $2.45)

Park Street Deli Spinach or Dill Dip, $2.99 (regular $4.99)

Bremer Original or Italian Meatballs, $5.49 (regular $6.49)

Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso, $1.79 (regular $2.19)

This offer allows customers to save on the most sought-after products to enjoy while watching the game, maintaining quality without affecting their budget.

The bet for the Super Bowl

To promote this offer, ALDI has partnered with former NFL quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany. Both have collaborated with the company to show fans how to enjoy the Super Bowl with good food without breaking the bank. Brees commented on the importance of enjoying the game with good company and, of course, good food. "No matter which team is supported, we all agree that food is the real MVP of the Super Bowl," he assured.

| Pinterest

Aldi, beyond these days

ALDI not only focuses on the Super Bowl. It also assures its customers that the discounts will continue beyond game day. "Throughout the year, shoppers can take advantage of our many actions to save, from displaying products in the boxes they arrive in, to our quarter cart system."

Additionally, Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI, highlighted the company's efforts to offer unbeatable prices. Not only that, but also how these savings help challenge retail norms. "When it comes to value, ALDI is the undisputed leader. We are setting the new standard for retail, providing unmatched savings to our customers," he assures.

Commitment to its people

ALDI also continues to demonstrate its commitment to the well-being of its employees. In September 2024, the company increased the average hourly wage to $23 and expanded its workforce to over 49,000 people. Atty McGrath, president of ALDI, explained: "Our employees are key to providing the fast and economical shopping experience our customers enjoy. They are responsible for making everything run smoothly, from stores to deliveries."

ALDI also offers benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and flexible schedules for those working more than 30 hours per week, as well as fully paid parental and caregiving leave.