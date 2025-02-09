Happiness at Mercadona: The 1 Euro Delicacy That Drives Nutritionists Crazy

Mercadona has added a new whole grain half loaf to its bakery section that promises to win over healthy bread lovers. This option has caught the attention of nutritionists concerned about good nutrition. Additionally, it comes pre-sliced, making it easy for daily consumption, something common at Mercadona.

Why has this new bread caught attention?

This half loaf contains 90% whole wheat flour, 10% whole oat flour, 4% oat flakes, and 2% sunflower and sesame seeds. This combination not only enriches the flavor but also provides a spongy texture and a crunchy touch. Oats are known for their digestive properties and their ability to regulate cholesterol levels, while sunflower and sesame seeds provide healthy fats and essential minerals.

The bread is presented in a 12.3 oz. (350 grams) package, conveniently sliced to facilitate consumption. This presentation is ideal for those seeking convenience and speed in their daily routine. Additionally, being pre-sliced prevents waste and keeps the bread fresh for longer.

| Mercadona

One of the main advantages of this bread is its high fiber content, which contributes to healthy digestion and a prolonged feeling of fullness. Fiber is essential for the proper functioning of the digestive system and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Additionally, the absence of added sugars and lactose makes it suitable for people with intolerances or those looking to reduce their sugar intake.

This bread is perfect for joining your breakfasts or snacks, whether in toast with avocado, jam, or as a base for healthy sandwiches. Its flavor and texture make it versatile and suitable for various combinations. Additionally, being whole grain, it provides more nutrients compared to refined breads.

A new healthy option at Mercadona

Including this bread in your daily diet provides multiple benefits. The combination of oats and seeds in its composition provides a rich source of plant proteins, essential for tissue repair and growth. Additionally, the healthy fats present in the seeds contribute to cardiovascular health and the maintenance of adequate cholesterol levels.

The presence of oat flakes in the recipe adds a mild and sweet flavor, without the need for added sugars. This makes it an ideal option for those looking to reduce their intake of refined sugars and maintain a balanced diet. Additionally, oats are known for their satiating properties, which help control appetite and avoid snacking between meals.

| Mercadona

The versatility of this bread allows it to be incorporated into various culinary preparations. From breakfast toast to accompaniment in main meals, its flavor and texture adapt to different recipes. Additionally, being whole grain, it provides more nutrients and fiber compared to white breads.

With a price of 1 euro per 12.3 oz. (350 grams) package, this bread offers excellent value for money. It is an accessible option for those looking to improve their diet without making a large expenditure. Additionally, its availability in all Mercadona stores makes it easy to acquire and consume regularly.

Prices and offers updated on 02/09/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes