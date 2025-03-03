Today Arrives at Lidl the Device You've Been Waiting for Your Whole Life: Cheap, Saves the Day

More and more people are looking for practical options to keep their hair styled without relying on hair salons. Having the right tool at home can make a difference in comfort and savings. Lidl has launched a new product that promises professional results with ease of use.

Precision and Comfort for a Professional Cut

Lidl's hair clipper stands out for its high-quality stainless steel blade, designed to offer precise cuts without pulling. Its Linear-Blade-Motion system ensures smooth gliding, avoiding hair snags. It also features a blade adjustment lever, allowing for precise modification of the cutting length.

This model comes with a 16-piece set, designed to adapt to different needs. It includes 9 color-coded guide combs, which make it easy to select the cutting length, from 0.06 in. (1.5 mm) to 0.98 in. (25 mm). It also includes 2 additional combs for more precise trimming on the sides.

| Lidl

The ergonomic design of the rubber handle improves control and grip, ensuring comfortable and stable handling. Additionally, its 0.02 in. (0.5 mm) precision blade allows for detailed finishes in areas like sideburns and the nape. Its corded power supply guarantees continuous performance without worrying about the battery.

A Complete Kit with Essential Accessories

One of the most notable aspects of this hair clipper is the inclusion of accessories that complete the experience. In addition to the guide combs, the set includes scissors, a comb, a cleaning brush, and a neck brush. This way, it provides everything needed for a haircut at home.

These accessories allow the hair clipper to be kept in optimal condition after each use. The cleaning brush facilitates the removal of hair residues from the blades, prolonging their lifespan. Additionally, the comb and scissors are key tools for those seeking greater precision in their cuts.

| Lidl

Thanks to its intuitive design, this hair clipper is ideal for both beginners and those with experience in hair cutting. Its color-coded comb system simplifies the selection of the desired length, making the process faster and error-free.

Starting today, this ColourCut HC5036 hair clipper is available in Lidl stores at a discounted price of 19.99 euros. With a combination of precision, versatility, and ease of use, this device becomes one of the best options. Especially for those seeking a professional cut at home without overspending.

Prices and offers updated on 03/03/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes