It's been a short time at Lidl and it's the most successful invention: cheap and high quality.

Lidl surprises again with one of those products that seem designed to make our lives much easier, especially when you least expect it and need it the most. In times when everything moves fast and we depend on technology almost without realizing it, there are small inventions that become essential. This one, in particular, has been on their website for a while and continues to gain prominence for its usefulness, design, and above all, its price.

Power and versatility: Lidl's external battery

Lidl offers a 20,000 mAh external battery that stands out for its capacity and functionality. This device allows you to recharge mobile phones, tablets, and e-readers several times before needing a new charge. Its compact design makes it easy to carry in bags or backpacks, making it ideal for travel or long days.

Equipped with two ports, one USB-C and one USB-A, it allows simultaneous charging of two devices. The Power Delivery (PD) technology in the USB-C port and Quick Charge™ 3.0 in the USB-A ensure fast and efficient charging. These features make it a versatile option for different charging needs.

| Lidl

Additionally, it has an LED indicator that shows the remaining battery level, allowing you to plan recharges in advance. It includes a USB-A to USB-C charging cable approximately 6 in. (15 cm) long, adding convenience for the user. Its price is 14.99 euros, available on Lidl's website.

Lidl's external battery also incorporates protection mechanisms against overheating and short circuits, ensuring safety during use. These safety measures are essential to protect both the device and the connected devices. With these specifications, Lidl offers a practical and economical solution to keep our devices always operational.

An economical and efficient option for everyday use

Lidl's external battery presents itself as an accessible alternative without sacrificing quality or performance. Its 20,000 mAh capacity allows multiple full charges of a standard smartphone, which is especially useful in situations where a nearby power outlet is not available. This autonomy makes it suitable for travel, excursions, or prolonged events.

The ergonomic and lightweight design of the battery makes it easy to transport, allowing it to be comfortably carried in a pocket or bag. Available in white and black, it adapts to different styles and personal preferences. Its compatibility with a wide range of devices makes it a versatile tool for users with multiple electronic devices.

| Lidl

The inclusion of fast charging technologies like Power Delivery and Quick Charge™ 3.0 ensures that devices recharge in the shortest possible time. This is especially beneficial in situations where time is limited and a quick recharge is needed. Additionally, the ability to charge two devices simultaneously optimizes time and efficiency.

With a competitive price of 14.99 euros, Lidl's external battery offers excellent value for money. This combination of technical features, practical design, and affordable cost positions it as an outstanding option in the portable battery market. For more information and availability, you can check Lidl's official page.

Prices and offers updated on 05/12/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes