Happiness arrives at Mercadona with the product that makes your clothes smell new: €1

Mercadona has surprised its customers with a novelty that is sweeping its shelves. This product promises to change the way we care for our clothes, giving them a unique touch. With an innovative formula, it has become a favorite for many, thanks to its exceptional results.

An innovative formula for your clothes

Mercadona keeps innovating with the launch of its concentrated fabric softener with microcapsules Violets by Bosque Verde. This softener has been formulated to provide softness and a fresh scent that lasts all day. Only a small amount is needed per wash, making it very efficient and economical.

Each bottle of softener contains 54 fl. oz. (1.6 liters), equivalent to 80 washes. This ensures an excellent quality-price ratio for consumers, as it lasts much longer. Additionally, the softener's microcapsules release their fragrance throughout the washing and drying process, leaving clothes fresh and with a pleasant aroma.

| Mercadona

This concentrated Violets softener is effective on all types of fabrics, from the most durable to the most delicate. Its formula adapts well to all materials without damaging them, ensuring versatile use. Moreover, water hardness doesn't affect its performance, making it perfect for any home, regardless of the region.

The price of this softener is 1.80 euros per 54 fl. oz. (1.6-liter) bottle, making it a very affordable option. This competitive price allows consumers to enjoy a quality product without paying more than necessary. Mercadona continues to commit to offering high-quality products at accessible prices, making it an attractive option for everyone.

Additional benefits of Violets softener

The concentrated Violets softener stands out for its versatility in daily use. It is formulated to work well with a wide range of fabrics, from cotton to the most delicate garments. It is ideal for those seeking softness and freshness without sacrificing the quality of the results.

Each bottle provides up to 80 washes, making the softener highly cost-effective. Thanks to its concentrated formula, less product is needed per wash, maximizing its duration. This feature makes it a long-term economical option for any household.

| Mercadona, Getty Images Signature

In addition to softness, this product leaves a long-lasting scent on clothes, even after a long day. Despite its low price, it doesn't sacrifice the intensity of the fragrance, making it unique. The concentrated formula ensures that clothes have a pleasant smell for longer, enhancing the washing experience.

Finally, the softener's microcapsules gradually release fragrance, ensuring that garments keep a fresh smell throughout the day. This additional detail significantly enhances the washing experience and leaves clothes with prolonged softness that can be felt. The innovative and effective microcapsule technology makes a difference in the quality of the results.

Prices and offers updated on 05/11/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes