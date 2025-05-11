Bombshell: The invention to combat the heat this summer has already arrived at Lidl

Lidl has hit the mark with its offer for this summer, taking stores by storm. Nobody expected something so practical and affordable, but Lidl has made it a reality. A perfect solution for the heat that everyone wants to have in their homes.

A practical design to enjoy the garden

Lidl's rectangular inflatable pool is the ideal solution for those who want to cool off without the need for large investments. With dimensions of 10 ft. x 2 ft. (305 x 60 cm) x 6 ft. (183 cm), it offers just enough space to enjoy a swim without taking up too much in the garden. Its compact size allows it to be easily adaptable to various spaces, both in small and larger gardens.

Additionally, the pool has a 3-air chamber system that gives it greater resistance. This design not only improves its stability but also ensures greater durability, even during prolonged use. The pool's base is sturdy, making it perfect to withstand high temperatures without losing its shape or integrity.

| Lidl

Another feature that stands out in this model is its quick drain valve. This functionality makes both inflation and deflation easy, allowing you to enjoy the pool without wasting time. When you're done using it, you just need to open the valve and empty it quickly, which makes storage easy.

The practical and efficient design of this pool doesn't end here. Lidl includes two repair patches to ensure you can fix any incident without complications. This makes the pool a very reliable option, as you won't have to worry about possible punctures or minor damages.

Features that ensure pure fun

With a capacity of 307 gal. (1,160 liters), this rectangular inflatable pool offers a comfortable bathing experience for the whole family. Its size is ideal for those who want to enjoy a spacious area to relax or play, without the need for a permanent pool. Additionally, the water capacity allows you to enjoy the bath for longer without the need to refill it constantly.

The inflation process is also easy to perform, thanks to the valve included with the pool. Most people can have the pool ready for use in a few minutes, which is a great advantage for those who don't want to waste time. Unlike other models, this product is designed to offer maximum comfort with minimal effort.

| Lidl

Lidl, as always, offers excellent value for money. With a cost of only 29.99 euros, the inflatable pool becomes one of the most affordable options on the market. Its price makes it an excellent alternative for those looking to enjoy the summer without making a large investment, without sacrificing quality or functionality.

The ability to store the pool easily is another of its advantages. When not in use, it can be deflated and stored in any corner of the garden or inside the house. This makes it an ideal option for those who don't have much space or prefer not to have large objects taking up space in their homes.

Prices and offers updated on 05/11/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes