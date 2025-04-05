Looks Like It's from Leroy Merlin, but It's from Lidl and Customers Were Demanding It

This Monday, Lidl presents a novelty that promises to revolutionize your outdoor gatherings. With a perfect combination of practical design and functionality, this new item is destined to become the center of attention at your barbecues. Ideal for those seeking quality and comfort, it arrives at a price that will surprise you.

Practical and Functional Design for Your Barbecues

Lidl's new product features a robust enameled brazier that offers wind protection, ensuring a more pleasant user experience. This feature is ideal for those days when the wind can ruin your barbecue plans. Additionally, its working height is adjustable between 27.6 and 33.5 in. (70 and 85 cm), adapting to different needs and preferences.

The chrome grill has five adjustable heights and removable handles, providing versatility and ease of handling. Thanks to these adjustable heights, you can adapt the cooking to the foods you are preparing, from thicker meats to more delicate pieces. Moreover, the grill's capacity allows you to cook several ingredients at once without sacrificing flavor quality.

As if that weren't enough, the item incorporates an auxiliary table and a wooden storage surface, providing additional space for utensils and food. This allows you to keep everything at hand while cooking, facilitating the process and helping you keep your work area organized. The design is intended for you to enjoy a barbecue without distractions or inconveniences.

Equipped with two garden-suitable wheels and a comfortable carrying handle, this item makes it easy to move and position in your outdoor space. You will no longer have to carry the weight of the barbecue from one place to another; simply slide it comfortably thanks to its lightweight design. Additionally, the charcoal capacity of approximately 2.2 lbs. (1 kg) is perfect for prolonged cooking sessions without having to constantly reload it.

Unbeatable Price for Outdoor Enjoyment

Lidl has always been characterized by offering quality products at competitive prices, and this new launch is no exception. With a price of 29.99 euros, it represents an accessible investment for those who want to enhance their outdoor culinary experience without spending a fortune. This affordable price doesn't compromise quality or functionality, aspects that Lidl ensures in each of its products.

This product will be available in Lidl's physical stores starting Monday. Additionally, it is expected to be available for online purchase soon, expanding options for those who prefer to purchase it from the comfort of their home. It is advisable to stay tuned to updates on Lidl's website to know the exact date of online availability.

The price of 29.99 euros makes it a perfect option for those who do not want to spend a large amount on a quality barbecue with professional results. With a robust and durable barbecue, you will be able to enjoy several seasons without having to replace it, making it an excellent long-term investment. Additionally, its easy assembly and the inclusion of everything necessary for its assembly make this product even more attractive for those seeking convenience and practicality.

This Monday, with the arrival of the barbecue at Lidl, it will be easier for you to organize those outdoor gatherings you are eagerly waiting for. Take the opportunity to enhance your gastronomic experience with a product designed to facilitate the preparation of your outdoor meals. With Lidl's unmatched quality and price, it's the perfect time to get a barbecue that will transform your barbecues.

Prices and offers updated on 04/05/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes