Walmart Sends an Urgent Message to China: The Situation Is Critical

The American retail chain Walmart continues to pressure its Chinese suppliers. It demands that they lower their prices to counteract the effects of the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Despite Beijing's complaints, Walmart remains firm in its stance.

According to Bloomberg reports, Walmart has asked its Chinese suppliers to reduce prices by 10% with each round of tariffs. This means that suppliers would have to bear the cost of the tariffs imposed by the United States since Trump returned to the White House. This measure has caused tensions in trade between both countries.

| Walmart

Beijing's Reaction to Walmart's Demands

In March, China's Ministry of Commerce summoned Walmart executives to discuss the demands. Additionally, state television CCTV issued a public warning. The news network suggested that if Walmart continued to pressure, the consequences would be greater than a simple meeting.

The situation could worsen with the new tariffs promised by Trump. The United States administration is expected to announce more "reciprocal" tariffs against several countries. This would further affect Chinese suppliers and increase the prices of key products:textiles and home goods are two of the most affected sectors.

Alternatives for Chinese Manufacturers

Some Chinese suppliers are having difficulty meeting Walmart's demands. In response, some are considering producing in other Asian countries, such as Vietnam or Cambodia. This option would be a way to avoid the high U.S. tariffs, which have disrupted global supply chains.

| Walmart

The trade war between the United States and China is not new. During his first term, Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese products worth about 370 billion euros a year. China replied with additional tariffs on U.S. exports, which increased tensions.

The Impact of the New Tariffs

The situation could worsen even more this week:Trump has promised new tariffs against China and other countries. These tariffs will add to the additional 20% already applied since his return to the White House. The increase in tariffs will cause the prices of many products to rise, affecting consumers.

The trade war continues to affect trade relations between the United States and China. Trump's policies and Beijing's responses are disrupting global supply chains. Walmart and other American retailers face the difficult task of managing the additional costs without fully passing them on to consumers.

The Future of the Trade War

As tariffs increase, companies are forced to adapt to the new market conditions. Chinese suppliers and large companies like Walmart will have to find solutions to deal with the additional costs. The trade war between the United States and China remains a source of uncertainty in global trade.