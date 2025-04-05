Neither Meat nor Fish: This Delicacy Is Available at Mercadona for €3 and Tastes Heavenly

Mercadona has launched a new product that will win over all lovers of good food. With a recipe full of flavor and quality, it promises to satisfy even the most demanding palates. You won't be able to wait to try it, just like everyone who has already found it in stores.

A Delicious Pizza Packed with Flavor

Mercadona's Carnivorous Pizza stands out for its mix of fresh and tasty ingredients. The creamy mozzarella and fresh tomato base is just the beginning of a gastronomic experience full of flavor. This base is topped with pepperoni, bacon, and marinated beef and pork, which provide a juiciness and unique flavor that won't leave anyone indifferent.

With a size of 21 oz. (600 grams), this pizza is perfect for both a family meal and sharing with friends. The size is ideal for a light dinner, but one that still satisfies the appetite. Additionally, the combination of marinated meats with mozzarella cheese provides a texture and flavor that balances the amount of ingredients in each slice.

| Mercadona

This product has been designed with a precise combination of flavors that make each ingredient stand out without overwhelming the palate. The mix of meats is a key point, as it provides a strong flavor and creates a juicy texture that enhances the eating experience. It's not just a pizza; it's an experience to be enjoyed with every bite.

If you're a fan of well-loaded and tasty pizzas, Mercadona's Carnivorous Pizza is an option to consider. Not only for its quality ingredients but also for the ease of having it ready in just a few minutes and at an affordable price.

Easy and Quick Preparation to Enjoy in Minutes

One of the great advantages of Mercadona's Carnivorous Pizza is how easy it is to prepare. You just have to preheat the oven to 392°F (200°C) with top and bottom heat, and once it's ready, place the pizza on a rack at medium height. With just 11 minutes of cooking, the pizza will be perfectly golden and ready to serve.

This cooking time ensures a crispy crust on the outside and juicy on the inside, while the ingredients retain their flavor and freshness. After baking, it's recommended to let it rest for a minute before cutting it. This brief cooling is crucial for the flavors to settle and the pizza to maintain its best texture.

| Àngel Ullate

The preparation process is so simple that anyone can do it, even those who don't have much experience in the kitchen. With clear instructions and a short cooking time, you won't need to be a chef to enjoy a quality pizza. This makes it a perfect option for those looking for something quick, tasty, and easy to prepare.

Mercadona's Carnivorous Pizza is ideal for family dinners or gatherings. But also for those moments when you crave something delicious without too much hassle. With its affordable price and easy preparation, it stands out as a convenient and tasty option for any occasion.

