Happiness Arrives at Mercadona with the Delicacy That's All the Rage This Week: €1

Mercadona continues to surprise its customers with new additions to its product range. This time, the supermarket chain has launched a novelty that has quickly won over the most demanding palates. With a recipe inspired by Mediterranean cuisine, a product is presented that stands out for its flavor and versatility.

New Proposal from Mercadona for Italian Cuisine Lovers

Mercadona's latest addition to its gastronomic offer is a delicious focaccia with cherry tomatoes, an option that promises to be a complete success. With a fluffy and light base, this focaccia combines the soft flavor of the dough with the sweet and juicy touch of cherry tomatoes. The special touch is provided by aromatic herbs, such as rosemary and oregano, which enhance its flavor and give it a unique character.

This 160-gram (5.6 oz) product is perfect for those looking for a quick and tasty option to accompany any meal or even enjoy as a snack. Additionally, its preparation is extremely simple, making it ideal for those who don't have much time to cook. It can be quickly heated, either in the oven or in an air fryer, in just a few minutes, without losing its texture.

| Mercadona

Mercadona has managed to offer a delicious alternative that keeps the essence of traditional focaccia but with a modern touch. Its price of 1.95 euros makes it an accessible option for all households, allowing them to enjoy a typical Italian dish without complications. This launch responds to the growing demand for products that combine quality, flavor, and speed in the kitchen.

In addition to being an excellent option to accompany salads, Mercadona's focaccia can be enjoyed in various ways. It can be used as a base for mini pizzas, as a side for pasta dishes, or even to make delicious sandwiches. Undoubtedly, its versatility is one of its great advantages, allowing it to adapt to multiple situations and culinary combinations.

Easy and Quick Preparation to Enjoy Anytime

One of the most notable features of this focaccia is its ease of preparation. Mercadona's recommendation to enjoy all its flavor is to heat it in the oven at 200-220°C (392-428°F) for 2-3 minutes. It can also be prepared in the air fryer at 180°C (356°F) for 3 minutes, achieving the same unbelievable result.

Thanks to its quick preparation, this focaccia becomes the perfect option. Especially for those who have little time to cook but don't want to miss out on enjoying a delicious and tasty recipe. Its 160-gram (5.6 oz) size is ideal for a light meal or to share between two people, making it an excellent option for quick dinners.

| Mercadona, Getty Images

The versatility in preparation is also one of the most valued points by users. It can be served as is or accompanied by additional ingredients such as olive oil, cheese, or even serrano ham, creating new combinations with ease. Additionally, its freshness and flavor make it a very appetizing option at any time of the day, from breakfast to dinner.

Finally, the price of 1.95 euros makes this focaccia a very competitive option, especially considering its quality and flavor. Mercadona has managed to offer an authentic recipe with fresh and natural ingredients. This adapts to the needs and tastes of everyone, guaranteeing a unique gastronomic experience at a very affordable price.

Prices and offers updated on 04/26/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes