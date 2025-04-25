Neither Sephora nor Rituals: Mercadona Launches the Gel Everyone Will Want in Their Shower

The daily personal care routine has become a moment of well-being and disconnection. More and more people are looking for products that not only clean but also provide a pleasant sensory experience. In this context, Mercadona has established itself as an outstanding option thanks to its offerings that combine attractive fragrances and well-crafted textures.

Mercadona Brings a New Scent for the Bath

Mercadona expands its Deliplus line of gels with a new offering: the pomegranate and wild berries bath gel. This product is specially formulated for normal skin, offering effective cleansing without drying out the skin. Its neutral pH formula respects the skin's natural balance, providing a feeling of softness after each use.​

The container holds 25.4 fl. oz. (750 ml), a generous amount that ensures long-lasting use even with daily application. Its creamy texture facilitates application and generates abundant foam, enhancing the feeling of freshness and cleanliness. The bottle's design is practical and functional, allowing for comfortable use in the shower.​

| Mercadona

The scent combines sweet and fruity notes, creating a pleasant and long-lasting olfactory experience. This fragrance is designed for those seeking a touch of freshness and vitality in their daily routine. Additionally, the perfume used is of high quality, ensuring prolonged permanence on the skin.​

With a price of 1.50 euros, this bath gel offers an excellent quality-price ratio. It is available in all Mercadona stores and can also be purchased through their online shopping platform. This accessibility makes it easy for customers to incorporate it into their personal care routine.​

It's Designed for Use on Normal Skin

Mercadona's pomegranate and wild berries bath gel is designed to provide gentle and effective cleansing. Its neutral pH formula helps keep the skin's natural balance, avoiding the feeling of tightness. This makes it an ideal option for daily use on normal skin.​

The creamy texture of the gel facilitates its application, leaving the skin soft and comfortable. Additionally, the foam caused during use enhances the feeling of cleanliness and freshness. These aspects contribute to a more pleasant shower experience.​

| Chakrapong Worathat, Mercadona

The pomegranate and wild berries scent provides an enveloping sensory experience. This fruity and sweet fragrance is ideal for those seeking a moment of relaxation during their hygiene routine. The high-quality perfume ensures that the scent lingers on the skin after the bath.​

Incorporating this Mercadona bath gel into the daily routine can enhance the personal care experience. Its combination of effectiveness, softness, and fragrance makes it an attractive option for those who value quality products at an affordable price. With its availability in physical stores and online, it is easy to acquire and enjoy.​

Prices and offers updated on 04/25/2025. They may undergo modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes