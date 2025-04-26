Neither Shein nor Zara: The Fashionable Garment Is at Lidl and Everyone Wants It for This Summer

Lidl has established itself as a brand that knows how to adapt to the seasons, offering ideal options for any weather. With the arrival of spring, when temperatures are still unpredictable, a versatile garment is more than necessary. In this context, choosing a practical and comfortable design can make the difference in facing temperature variations.

Lightness and Freshness for Spring Weather

Lidl's kimono is made of 100% viscose, a natural fiber known for its softness and breathability. This composition makes it a lightweight garment, perfect for the variable temperatures of spring. Its fabric allows for adequate air circulation, avoiding the feeling of heat during the warmer hours and providing warmth during the cooler ones.​

Additionally, viscose is known for its soft and pleasant touch, which adds an extra level of comfort to the kimono. The choice of this natural fiber reflects Lidl's commitment to sustainability and user well-being. It is an option that combines style, functionality, and respect for the environment.​

| Lidl

The garment features a design with slightly dropped shoulders and wide sleeves, characteristics that add a touch of elegance and freedom of movement. These wide sleeves allow for greater ventilation, which is especially appreciated during the temperature transitions typical of spring. The loose fit favors comfort without sacrificing style.​

The back of the kimono is elongated and has side slits. These details not only enrich its aesthetic design but also improve air circulation, keeping the body cool. These features make Lidl's kimono a practical and stylish garment for everyday spring wear.​

Versatile Style: Red and Black for All Tastes

Lidl's kimono is available in two classic colors: red and black. These shades allow the garment to be paired with a wide variety of outfits. Red adds a touch of energy and vitality, while black offers a more sober and elegant option.

Available in sizes ranging from XS to L, the kimono adapts, ensuring a comfortable fit for different body types. This variety of sizes demonstrates Lidl's commitment to offering inclusive and accessible products for all women. It is a garment that seeks to enhance the beauty and comfort of each user.​

| Lidl

The design of the kimono allows for multiple combinations. It can be worn over a casual outfit for an extra touch of style or over a dress for a night out. Its versatility makes it a key piece in the spring wardrobe, as it is a garment that adapts to different occasions and styles.​

Finally, Lidl's kimono is easy to care for, starting with washing it at a maximum of 86°F (30°C) and avoiding bleach or tumble drying. With low-temperature ironing, the garment keeps its shape and softness, ensuring a long lifespan. These simple care instructions make the kimono a practical option for everyday use.

Prices and offers updated on 04/26/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes