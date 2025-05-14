The product your home was crying out for has just arrived at Mercadona: it smells wonderful.

Mercadona never ceases to surprise with products that transform the daily routine into something much more pleasant. This time they have launched something that is causing a stir among their customers. A unique novelty that fills any corner of your home with freshness, without complications.

The new refill that transforms your home

Mercadona has launched the Coconut Cream refill, an electric air freshener with a unique coconut fragrance that adds a tropical touch. The refill has a fragrance intensity level 4, allowing you to enjoy a pleasant atmosphere without the scent being overwhelming. Additionally, its 0.85 fl. oz. (25 ml) format makes it the ideal option for small or medium-sized rooms.

This refill has a duration that varies according to the selected fragrance intensity. In its minimum position, the Coconut Cream refill can last up to 75 days, making it a very long-lasting option. If you prefer a more intense fragrance or have larger spaces, the maximum position reduces the duration to 50 days.

| Mercadona

The price of this refill is 1.60 euros, making it an accessible option for everyone. Compared to other electric air fresheners available on the market, Coconut Cream offers an excellent quality-price ratio. The product's durability and ease of use make it very attractive, allowing you to enjoy a quality fragrance in your own home.

Using this refill is very simple, as you only need to uncover the bottle, insert it into the diffuser, and plug it in. In a few minutes, the environment will begin to be infused with the coconut fragrance, creating a relaxing and cozy atmosphere in your home. The ease of installation and minimal maintenance make this refill a convenient option for anyone.

This is how to use Mercadona's refill

Mercadona's refill is easy to use and adapts to any home without complications. First, uncover the bottle and store the cap in a safe place to avoid accidents. Next, place the bottle in the diffuser, ensuring it is well-aligned and in a vertical position to avoid spills or failures.

Once the bottle is properly placed in the diffuser, plug it into a power outlet. If the plug needs adjustments, rotate it until it is completely vertical, ensuring the device works correctly. At this point, the refill will begin to release its tropical fragrance, infusing the environment with its pleasant and long-lasting aroma.

| Mercadona

The intensity of the aroma can be adjusted according to the needs of the home. If you choose the minimum position, the refill can last up to 75 days, making it perfect for smaller spaces or for those who prefer a subtle touch of fragrance. In the maximum position, the product adjusts to larger rooms, and the duration is reduced to 50 days.

When the refill is depleted, the replacement process is quick and simple. Turn the bottle to the right to release it from the diffuser and then, carefully remove it. This system facilitates maintenance and ensures that the product works efficiently at all times.

