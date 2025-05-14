This Friday the most comfortable and modern garment arrives at Lidl: it costs less than €6

Lidl continues to surprise with its new sportswear, and this time is no exception. This Friday, a garment arrives that promises to be a must-have in your workouts. It combines style, functionality, and a design intended to offer the best in every movement.

innovative design for superior performance

Lidl's new sports garment stands out for its innovative design, intended to provide optimal performance during any physical activity. It is made with recycled materials, a detail that reflects Lidl's commitment to sustainability. This skirt also offers integrated shorts that enhance mobility without sacrificing support or comfort during exercise.

The shorts integrated into the skirt provide a snug fit that allows greater freedom of movement for running, jumping, or stretching. Additionally, its functional pockets are designed to carry small items like a phone or a ball, making it even more practical. The inner brief is made with a highly breathable material that promotes quick drying, offering comfort during the most demanding workouts.

| Lidl

The garment features an elastic waistband, ensuring a perfect fit without being tight. This type of design is ideal for those seeking comfort during their workouts, as it provides flexibility without compromising support. Additionally, the incorporation of LYCRA® in its construction ensures that the skirt keeps its shape and fits optimally, even with intense movements.

Available in two elegant colors, lilac and navy blue, this sports skirt is an option that adapts to various tastes and styles. Its design is versatile, allowing it to be combined with different types of sportswear. With sizes ranging from XS to L, it offers options for a wide variety of bodies and preferences.

sustainability and quality at an unbeatable price

With a price of just 5.99 euros, this Lidl sports skirt stands out for its quality-price ratio, providing customers with an affordable option. Additionally, the recycled material used in its manufacture is an example of how sports fashion can be environmentally friendly. This is an important detail for those seeking products that have a positive impact on the environment.

The garment, made with high-quality materials, is also characterized by its resistance to wear, ensuring greater durability. Thanks to its quick-drying capability, it becomes an ideal option for those who practice sports constantly and require garments that keep their performance after each use. Additionally, it is easy to care for, as it remains in perfect condition even after several washes.

| Lidl

Besides its sustainability, this skirt offers a design that perfectly adapts to the needs of active women. Its elastic fit and combination of materials ensure comfortable support during exercise, without compromising freedom of movement. It is a functional garment that can be used for both sports activities and more informal moments.

The launch of this sports skirt in Lidl's physical stores becomes an excellent opportunity. It is ideal for renewing sports gear without spending too much. Its excellent price and the advantages it offers make this garment one of the most attractive of the season.

Prices and offers updated on 05/14/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes