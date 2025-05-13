The tastiest cookies have just arrived at Mercadona and they're already a hit: €1

Mercadona has surprised with a launch that is causing a stir. This new snack promises to become one of the customers' favorites. Flavor and quality combine at an unbelievable price thanks to a product that will surprise and please many.

a new favorite arrives at Mercadona

The cereal bars with animated cookies are one of Mercadona's latest novelties. This new product stands out for its combination of crunchy cereals and animated cookies, creating a mix of textures that is delicious. The box contains six units, making them perfect to take anywhere or enjoy at home.

The price of the cereal bars with animated cookies is 1.55 euros, following Mercadona's line of affordable prices. The quality-price ratio is undoubtedly one of the strong points of this product. Additionally, its individual format makes it easy to consume at any time of the day, whether at work, school, or as a snack.

| Mercadona

This snack is ideal for children due to the animated cookies, which give them a fun and attractive touch. However, its flavor also satisfies adults, who will enjoy its sweet and crunchy taste. With a mix of cereals and cookies, these bars offer a delicious and energetic experience for anyone looking for a snack.

Mercadona has once again shown its ability to create innovative products that respond to its customers' preferences. These cereal bars with animated cookies are a perfect option for those looking for different alternatives to traditional cookies. Thanks to their format and accessible price, they have quickly positioned themselves as a popular option in the chain.

what makes these Mercadona bars so attractive?

The cereal bars with animated cookies stand out for their unique combination of ingredients. The mix of cereals with animated cookies creates a crunchy texture that is perfect for any time of the day. Additionally, the sweet taste of the cookies makes these bars irresistible, both for children and adults.

The option of the bars is a practical way to enjoy animated cookies outside of their traditional format. Thanks to their easy consumption, these bars are ideal for those looking for a quick and tasty snack. Additionally, their individual size allows them to be conveniently carried anywhere, without losing their freshness.

| Mercadona

Another attractive aspect of these bars is that they are an affordable product. With a price of 1.55 euros per box, they offer an unbeatable quality-price ratio. This makes them an ideal option for those looking for an economical but tasty snack.

The launch of these bars also reflects Mercadona's strategy of offering innovative products to its customers. The chain stands out for its ability to adapt its products to consumer preferences, always keeping quality and competitive pricing. The cereal bars with animated cookies are an excellent option to enjoy a quick and delicious snack.

Prices and offers updated on 05/13/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes