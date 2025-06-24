Juan Roig and Mercadona shake up the market with a decision that many are already celebrating

Mercadona has done it again, and this time it's with the direct signature of Juan Roig. The change affects one of those products that are never missing, but almost nobody pays attention to. When Roig acts, something really moves, and in this case, it's bringing great joy to their customers.

While prices keep running their own race, Mercadona and Juan Roig have decided to put a sudden stop at just the right moment. The cut isn't random, and the chosen product has a history. Without warning, they've made a change where it matters most, and many of us will notice when we go shopping.

The basic that keeps rising in price

Coffee has been one of the products that has become more expensive lately, especially with greater intensity in recent months. In supermarkets, its prices have risen sharply. This has directly affected millions of consumers who buy coffee every week.

One of the main reasons is the increased cost of beans in producing countries like Brazil or Colombia, affected by droughts and harvest problems. Global inflation has also played a role. Added to this are difficulties in the logistics and international transport chain.

| Mercadona, Pexels

Production costs have also increased, from the energy needed for roasting to the price of aluminum and cardboard for packaging. All of this ends up impacting the final product. The result is that today coffee costs more without the consumer noticing any change in quality.

This price increase has turned coffee from a basic purchase into one that's more closely watched by those who check their receipts. Many have chosen to reduce their consumption or switch to more affordable brands. In this context, every price cut counts—a lot.

Mercadona lowers the price of natural ground and blend coffee

Amid a rising trend, Mercadona has decided to go against the grain and lower the price of two of their best-selling coffees: natural ground and blend. Both belong to their private label Hacendado. The price drop has been applied to both formats available in stores.

The 17.6 oz. (500 g) package, which previously cost 5.65 euros, now costs 5.40 euros, representing a direct saving for the customer. The 8.8 oz. (250 g) package has also dropped in price. This second package used to cost 2.85 euros and is now available for 2.75 euros in all supermarkets.

| Mercadona

The quality, flavor, and presentation haven't changed, something the chain wanted to keep as part of their commitment. The price cut isn't due to temporary promotions. It's part of a broader strategy to keep prices in daily consumer products under control.

Juan Roig thus reinforces his "Always Low Prices" policy, focusing on savings without touching quality. With this measure, coffee is once again positioned as an affordable option. Many consumers have already noticed the difference on their receipts.

| Mercadona

Prices and offers updated on 06/23/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes