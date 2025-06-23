The product that gives you smooth, glowing skin for €5 has arrived at Mercadona

Mercadona has on its shelves one of those products that need no introduction. It has been around for a while and yet it keeps finding its way into the toiletry bags of half of Spain. It's not viral, it's not new, but Mercadona has managed to keep it as an open secret for those who want quick results without complications.

Some people always carry it in their purse and others save it only for important days, but everyone agrees on its effectiveness. Its effect doesn't last forever, but it does last long enough to make people buy it again. Although people don't talk much about it, Mercadona knows that this little ally doesn't need much advertising.

| Mercadona

A quick solution from Mercadona that gives your tired eyes a break

Reducing bags and dark circles instantly is possible without expensive or complex treatments. There's a product at Mercadona that has managed to carve out a place for itself thanks to its effectiveness. Without being a novelty, it has become a recurring ally for those who want quick and visible results.

This Mercadona serum works on the eye contour area, providing a tightening effect that's noticeable in just a few minutes. It's not a definitive solution, but it is an effective occasional aid. In addition to reducing bags and dark circles, it improves the appearance of expression lines.

| Mercadona

Its formula is designed to achieve that healthy look almost immediately, as long as it's applied correctly. You only need a small amount the size of a grain of rice to notice its benefits. However, it's important not to overdo it, since using more than the recommended amount can cause whitish residue.

The serum should be applied to a clean, dry face, dabbing it onto the lower eye area. After application, you should let it dry without making any facial movements for a few minutes. Once dry, you can apply makeup to the area, preferably with powder or oil-based products.

How to use Mercadona's serum without mistakes and with good results

The product isn't suitable for sensitive skin, so it's recommended to do a patch test first if you have doubts. If redness, itching, or stinging appear, it's best to stop using it and rinse with water. The tightening effect may be noticeable, but it shouldn't cause persistent discomfort.

Mercadona states that the serum shouldn't be used before sleeping or more than two or three times a week. Its use is occasional, intended for specific occasions and not as part of a daily routine. This way, you avoid overloading the skin or causing unwanted effects.

| Mercadona, A's Images

Each box includes five ampoules, with a capacity that allows for about ten applications in total. The price is 5 euros per box, which makes this serum an affordable option. You should always close the container tightly after each use and store it in a cool, dry place.

It's important not to use water-based makeup after applying the product, as this reduces its effectiveness. BB or CC creams, for example, aren't compatible with this type of serum. Following these instructions is key for the product to work properly and deliver the desired results.

