Lidl pulls out the most useful invention for summer for less than €10

Lidl stands out once again with one of those inventions nobody asks for, but everyone ends up using nonstop. It's inexpensive, takes up little space, and solves in seconds what people usually feel too lazy to deal with. Some people can't imagine summer without this small yet great discovery hidden among Lidl's essentials.

It doesn't have any cords, it doesn't make noise, and it doesn't need more explanation than a quick look at what it can do. Lidl has added it to their catalog quietly, but it's gaining prominence. It's no coincidence: in terms of usefulness, this product is far above its price.

| Lidl

A Lidl essential that never fails for making cold drinks and slushies at home

In Lidl's online catalog, there's a product that meets everything you could ask of a small summer appliance. It's compact, practical, easy to use, and costs less than a round of drinks at any outdoor café. It's a manual ice crusher that turns ice cubes into slush in just seconds.

Its use is so simple that it doesn't require a plug, just turn a crank and let the blades do their job. It has four stainless steel blades that withstand continuous use without losing their edge. Since it doesn't have electrical parts, there's no risk of technical failures or overheating.

| Lidl

The body of the device is BPA-free, an important detail for those who pay attention to the materials in their kitchen utensils. The lid and base are made of sturdy plastic, which doesn't deform with use or absorb odors. Also, since it's small in size, it can be stored in any cabinet or taken outside the home.

With a capacity of 1.06 qt. (1 liter), it's more than enough to prepare several glasses of slush or a round of cocktails for a small group. It's useful for both children's drinks and for making margaritas or mojitos. In just a few minutes, it becomes the perfect ally for any summer after-meal gathering.

Lidl brings back one of their star products at a bargain price

It's not new, nor a limited edition, nor a seasonal launch. This crusher has already been available before and Lidl has decided to keep it in their online catalog permanently. You can find it on their website for 9.99 euros, with home delivery and no need to search in-store.

In summer, having crushed ice on hand makes the difference between an ordinary drink and a more elaborate experience. With this crusher, you don't need strength or experience, just the desire to cool off your day. It's ideal for those who want practical things, without complications, that won't end up gathering dust on a shelf.

| Lidl

Its minimalist and functional design fits any kitchen, terrace, or second home. Also, since it doesn't require electricity, it's perfect for outdoor use or during a picnic. Maintenance is also simple: just wash it by hand with warm water and dry it well.

It's one of those products that don't promise more than they deliver, but excel at what matters. Even though it's not the most eye-catching in the catalog, it's probably one of the most useful for those who enjoy summer in their own way. With Lidl, essentials can also be smart.

Prices and offers updated on 06/23/2025. They may be modified or canceled, E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes.