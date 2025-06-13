Mercadona's healthy ingredient that many people were asking for is finally back for €2

Mercadona has made a bold move with its latest addition. This product, which had been off its shelves for some time, is returning to take a privileged place in your kitchen. It's not just any new item; it's a staple that many had been waiting for.

With a unique flavor and irresistible properties, Mercadona has brought it back so you'll never be without it in your pantry. It's ideal for those looking for something healthy, versatile, and full of flavor. It's an essential that will make a difference.

The return of a desired product at Mercadona

Mercadona has decided to listen to its customers' requests and has brought back one of the most demanded products: sesame paste. This delicious cream, made from ground sesame seeds, has found a place in many kitchens. Its mild flavor and creamy texture make it a very versatile option for different recipes.

This product isn't new to the market, but its withdrawal some time ago left many searching for alternatives at other stores. Now, after its return, many of the supermarket chain's regular customers can enjoy it once again. Tahini, as it's commonly known, is perfect for those following a diet based on natural and healthy ingredients.

| Mercadona

The tahini that Mercadona has added to its product line is 100% natural, made only with sesame seeds. It contains no additives or preservatives, which makes it even more attractive to consumers seeking products as natural as possible. In addition, this product is suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets, making it an inclusive option for everyone.

This tahini is available in 7 oz. (200 g) jars at a price of 2.95 euros. Its price makes it accessible to everyone, and for its quality, it's an excellent option for those who don't want to spend more than necessary. It's a smart purchase, ideal for incorporating into your daily routine.

How to enjoy Mercadona's tahini in your kitchen

Tahini is very easy to use in different recipes, both sweet and savory. One of the most popular ways to enjoy it is with hummus, where tahini is the essential ingredient to create a smooth and creamy texture. Mixing it with chickpeas, garlic, and lemon results in a classic dish that never fails.

You can also use it as a base for sauces or dressings. If you mix it with olive oil, lemon, and a bit of salt, you'll get a delicious sauce to accompany salads or even rice dishes. This is a fresh and healthy option that you can prepare in just a few minutes.

| Mercadona, EstefaniaVizcaino

Another very common use for tahini is in shakes and smoothies. Adding a tablespoon to your morning drink will not only provide an interesting flavor but also an extra dose of nutrients like proteins and minerals. It's an easy way to start the day with energy.

Of course, we can't forget tahini in desserts. In baking, it can be used as a substitute for other oils or butters in various recipes, making it a healthier ingredient. In addition, its subtle flavor gives sweets a unique touch.

