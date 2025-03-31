Happiness Arrives at Splau Shopping Center in Barcelona: The Most Demanded Opening

The Splau shopping center continues to expand its gastronomic offerings with new proposals. It's no surprise, as it is a reference space for those seeking variety, quality, and unique consumer experiences. Now, a recent opening promises to become the new meeting point for lovers of good food.

The arrival of La Tremenda has sparked great excitement among Splau visitors. With a focus on carefully selected ingredients and well-crafted recipes, its proposal stands out for its quality and originality. From now on, those who visit the center can enjoy a unique gastronomic option, full of flavor and freshness.

| La Tremenda

A New Space for Burger Lovers

La Tremenda, a gourmet burger chain born in Barcelona in 2020, has opened a restaurant in Splau. With 614 sq. ft. (57 m²) of space and a team of four employees, it is located in the outdoor dining area, El Pati. This space offers an ideal environment to enjoy a gastronomic experience in a pleasant setting.

The concept of La Tremenda is based on the quality of its ingredients and attention to detail in each recipe. Their burgers are made with Dry-Aged beef and American brioche buns, as well as fresh products from local suppliers. The menu includes varied options, from beef and chicken burgers to vegetarian alternatives, as well as starters like nachos and tequeños.

| La Tremenda

With this opening, the brand strengthens its presence in Catalonia, where it already has 12 establishments. The location in Splau is part of an expansion strategy that seeks to consolidate in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. Frank Martínez, co-founder of the company, has highlighted the importance of this new location, which will allow them to bring their proposal to a wider audience.

A Constantly Evolving Gastronomic Offering

Splau has become a reference in dining, with a diverse offering that encompasses different cuisines from around the world. El Pati, where La Tremenda is located, brings together recognized brands and spaces designed to enjoy a complete experience. The arrival of this burger joint complements an offering that includes Italian, Argentine, American, and Asian options.

Ricard Doga, manager of Splau, has pointed out that the center bets on innovative brands that bring value to its visitors. The outdoor location, with views of El Pati, allows enjoying food in an attractive setting. This strategy aims to keep Splau as a reference point for those seeking quality and variety in one place.

Since its opening in 2010, Splau has evolved to adapt to market trends. With more than 150 stores and a notable influx of visitors, it remains a key destination for leisure and dining in the area. The incorporation of La Tremenda reinforces its commitment to diversity and innovation in its culinary proposal.