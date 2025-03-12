Happiness Arrives in Salamanca: The Good News Just Announced by Juan Roig

The people of Salamanca have received news that will completely change the image of one of the city's most frequented areas. This announcement promises to mark a turning point, not only due to infrastructure improvements but also because of the benefits it will bring to the city's inhabitants.

The arrival of major works always generates debate, but Juan Roig's initiatives in Salamanca are an excellent announcement for the community. The projects, which include the construction of a new supermarket and the rehabilitation of an old residential building, are being carried out simultaneously.

A New Mercadona Store in the City

One of Juan Roig's most notable projects is the construction of a new Mercadona supermarket in Salamanca. This establishment will replace the current one located on Príncipe de Vergara and will occupy a significant space in Canalejas.

With 18,300 sq. ft. (1,700 M²), the new store will offer residents a modern and completely renovated shop. This project, which has already begun, includes renovations in the affected premises and in the structure of the building on Marina Street.

Additionally, the opening of this supermarket brings a series of improvements in the area's traffic, such as changes on Marina Street, which will become one-way. These adjustments are necessary to allow the circulation of trucks and other vehicles related to the supermarket's activities.

The modifications are seen as a positive step by many residents who have been requesting improvements in local traffic for years. The supermarket will have parking access from Marina Street, which will also improve the flow of vehicles in the area.

Rehabilitation of a Historic Building

Simultaneously, on Marina Street, the rehabilitation of an old residential building from the 1960s is underway. The project involves the transformation of three apartment entrances that are currently in a state of abandonment.

These homes, which were unoccupied, will be completely renovated to provide new homes for the people of Salamanca. Additionally, an elevator will be installed, and plumbing, electrical, and climate control systems will be improved to modernize the block.

One of the most notable interventions will be the replacement of the facade, which did not meet thermal insulation standards. The new design of the ventilated facade will not only improve the building's aesthetics but also comply with new regulations. The changes also include the installation of aerothermal systems for climate control, which will ensure thermal comfort both in winter and summer.

The rehabilitation project affects not only the homes but also the common areas, promising to revitalize the entire area. With these interventions, Salamanca will see how an old building is modernized and adapted to current needs, including the opening of a new Mercadona.