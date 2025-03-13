Happiness Arrives at Dia with the Ready Meal Everyone Is Looking For: Only €3

Gluten-free food has ceased to be a limited option to become a choice for many. In supermarkets like Dia, more and more options are emerging to meet the needs of those who must follow a gluten-free diet. In this regard, Dia has launched a product that combines ease, taste, and quality.

Easy and Quick Preparation to Enjoy a Homemade Meal

Dia's ultra-frozen prepared dish is a practical option that doesn't require defrosting before cooking. If you choose the air fryer, you only need to heat it to 356°F (180°C) for 27 minutes. If you prefer the oven, preheat to 392°F (200°C), remove the plastic wrap, and place it in the oven at medium height for 50 minutes.

This product has been designed to be a quick and easy option for those days with little time or when you don't feel like cooking from scratch. With just a few minutes of preparation, you can have a complete meal ready to enjoy. It is ideal for people looking for convenience without sacrificing taste or quality.

| Dia

Additionally, the portion of this dish is ideal for a family meal or to share at small gatherings. Its size, 18.5 oz. (525 grams), is enough for a meal for one or two people, and you can always join it with a salad or gluten-free bread to complete the experience. The ease of its preparation also makes it an excellent option for people with little time to cook.

Remember that once the product is defrosted, it should not be refrozen, so it is important to consume it after heating. This ensures the best quality and taste. It is also important to cook the product completely before consuming it to ensure its safety and fully enjoy its flavor.

A Delicious, Accessible Meal Designed for Everyone

This product from Dia is not only ideal for those following a gluten-free diet, but it also offers a delicious and comforting taste that pleases everyone. The dish combines meat with Emmental cheese, ingredients that create a traditional lasagna, but gluten-free. Each bite offers a perfect combination of Bolognese sauce, juicy meat, and melted cheese, creating a culinary experience that has nothing to envy from traditional versions.

For just 3.79 euros, you get a complete meal that is accessible for any budget. This quality-price ratio makes it one of the most competitive options on the market, being a gluten-free option that doesn't cost a fortune. Additionally, its frozen format allows it to be stored for longer, making it perfect to have on hand for a quick meal in times of need.

| Dia, Getty Images Signature

Dia's commitment to quality and accessibility is reflected in this product, which demonstrates that it is possible to enjoy a delicious, healthy, and affordable meal. Despite being an ultra-frozen dish, the flavor and texture are exceptional. Thus guaranteeing a quality gastronomic experience without the need to cook from scratch.

This gluten-free lasagna from Dia is perfect for those moments when you want to enjoy a traditional dish without complications. Whether for a daily meal or as a weekend option, this dish adapts to all needs and is an excellent addition to your kitchen.

Prices and offers updated on 03/13/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes