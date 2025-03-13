Mercadona Surprises with the Novelty Every Man Wants for Father's Day

Mercadona expands its line of men's perfumes with a new proposal. Designed with the upcoming Father's Day in mind, this fragrance aims to combine quality and affordability. The brand Flor de Mayo, recognized by Mercadona's customers, is responsible for this launch.

Basket: The New Perfume for Men by Mercadona

The supermarket chain presents Basket, its new men's fragrance. This perfume stands out for its fresh and sporty aroma, ideal for active men looking for a touch of energy in their daily lives. The citrus top notes provide vitality, while the woody base notes offer depth and elegance.

The packaging is compact and practical, with a 1.7 fl. oz. (50 ml) format that makes it perfect to carry anywhere. Its modern and functional design makes it easy to transport, being ideal for daily use, the gym, or even for travel. Despite its small size, its fragrance lasts, offering a long-lasting aroma without the need for constant reapplication.

| Mercadona

The brand Flor de Mayo, responsible for this creation, is known for offering quality products at competitive prices. Their fragrances are designed to suit different tastes and styles, providing accessible options without sacrificing a sophisticated aroma. With Basket, Mercadona bets on a men's perfume that combines freshness and versatility, adapting to any occasion.

The price of Basket is 3.30 euros, making it an affordable option for those looking for a fresh fragrance without spending too much. Thanks to its economical price, it is a perfect alternative for those who want to try a new fragrance without making a significant investment. This proposal from Mercadona is ideal both for gifting on Father's Day and for personal use, allowing you to enjoy a good perfume without affecting your wallet.

Flor de Mayo and Its Commitment to Quality in Perfumes

Flor de Mayo is a Spanish brand with extensive experience in the perfumery sector. Their products are characterized by combining quality ingredients with affordable prices, achieving a perfect balance between affordability and good performance. The collaboration with Mercadona has allowed their fragrances to reach a wider audience, establishing themselves as a highly popular option.

Flor de Mayo's line of perfumes encompasses various fragrances, from floral to oriental aromas, including fresher and sportier options like Basket. Each creation seeks to satisfy the preferences of different consumer profiles, offering options for all tastes. The incorporation of Basket expands their men's catalog, providing a fresh and dynamic alternative for the modern man.

| Mercadona, YakobchukOlena de Getty Images

The focus on practical packaging and attractive designs is a constant in Flor de Mayo. Every detail, from the packaging to the selection of ingredients, is designed to offer the best possible experience to the consumer. Additionally, their commitment to quality ensures a good relationship between price and performance, guaranteeing a long-lasting fragrance with good fixation.

The availability of Basket in Mercadona stores allows customers to easily access this new fragrance. Its affordable price, fresh aroma, and versatility make it one of the best options to surprise on Father's Day. If you're looking for a special, practical, and economical gift, this men's perfume from Mercadona could be the perfect choice.

Prices and offers updated on 03/13/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes