Happiness Arrives at Mercadona: Juan Roig Makes an Important Decision in His Stores

Mercadona, one of the most popular supermarkets, is undergoing a significant transformation that will impact both its customers and its stores. The company, led by Juan Roig, follows an innovative strategy aimed at improving the operation of its establishments, optimizing the shopping experience. With this change, Mercadona adapts to new times, facing energy challenges and offering more comprehensive services.

The chain's business model is focusing on creating new stores that maximize profitability and operational efficiency. This decision is key for Mercadona to continue its growth and remain competitive in such a changing market. Additionally, it seeks to improve the customer experience by creating more comfortable and modern spaces.

Stores 8: The Model That Transforms Mercadona

Since 2016, Mercadona has implemented a new store model known as "Store 8." These stores are larger and more efficient spaces that allow the company to offer better service and greater comfort to customers.

According to Juan Roig, this model is "twice as profitable" as traditional formats. The size and structure of these stores are essential to achieving this goal, as they allow for greater storage capacity and better distribution.

One of the features of Stores 8 is their efficiency. Mercadona has begun closing establishments that do not meet energy efficiency and profitability standards. In their place, the renovated locations offer more services, such as the "Ready to Eat" space, which is being progressively implemented in various stores. This change also allows the chain to reduce operating costs and improve productivity.

Mercadona's Expansion and Future Plans

By 2025, more than 1,400 Mercadona stores (approximately 85% of its network) will have already adopted the Store 8 model. This type of establishment is not only being implemented in Spain but also in Portugal, where all new locations already follow this format. The company's goal is to extend this model to all its stores in the near future.

In addition to optimizing the design and structure of the place, Mercadona is also committed to incorporating new technologies to facilitate the shopping process for its customers. The chain is working on implementing more agile and efficient payment systems, such as self-checkout and contactless payment options.

With this transformation, Mercadona shows its ability to adapt to a constantly changing market. This renewed model has the potential to redefine how consumers interact with supermarkets in the future.