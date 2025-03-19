Amazon Follows in Elon Musk's Footsteps and Could Make the Decision Very Soon

After the image crises faced by X, Elon Musk's platform, major companies like Amazon and Apple seem to be changing their strategy. After a period of uncertainty and reduced advertising investments, a shift toward the platform is now observed. This move could be related to Musk's entry into Donald Trump's administration, a change that has caused expectations in the sector.

In November, MediaRadar, an advertising intelligence company, had already reported that companies like Disney and Comcast were beginning to resume their investment in X. Now, it is Amazon that has decided to increase the budget allocated to the platform. Although the exact figure has not been disclosed, this decision has drawn attention, especially because it comes from Andy Jassy, Amazon's CEO. Additionally, Apple, which had withdrawn its advertising on X at the end of 2023, is also reportedly negotiating its return.

| Europa Press

A Strategy to Improve Relations with Elon Musk

Experts believe that these decisions respond to a reevaluation of advertising opportunities on X, but also to an attempt by companies to maintain good relations with Elon Musk. After years of instability on the platform, some brands might be looking to ingratiate themselves with Musk to avoid possible repercussions in the future.

Despite the return of big names like Amazon and Apple, investments in X remain lower than those made before Musk acquired the platform. However, any additional revenue is positive for X, formerly Twitter. Especially because the social network has faced a substantial drop in its advertising revenue, something Musk has attributed to an alleged brand boycott, which he has sued.

A Relief for X's Finances and Its Creditors

The return of these companies is seen as a sign that X might be in the process of stabilizing. Additionally, the money received will help alleviate the platform's financial difficulties. The banks that lent money to Musk for the purchase of Twitter are negotiating the sale of the debt, which will be easier if the company's finances improve.

Meanwhile, the return of Amazon and Apple could also influence the future of the lawsuit that Musk has filed against several brands, including Twitch, Amazon's platform. The relationship between X and major corporations could be more affected by judicial decisions than by the social network's advertising effectiveness.

Improvements in X's Valuation and Growth Expectations

The recent return of major companies coincides with an improvement in the valuation of Fidelity's holdings in X. Since September, the valuation has increased by 39%, which could indicate that the platform is regaining ground. This increase contrasts with forecasts that many brands would reduce their investment in X during 2025.

Analysts agree that this positive shift could be key to the platform's financial health and its ability to compete in the digital advertising world. It remains to be seen whether the return of major brands is just a temporary change or if it will truly mark a new beginning for X.