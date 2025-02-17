Happiness Arrives at Inditex: Amancio Ortega Drops a Bombshell on His Employees

Amancio Ortega always surprises with his decisions, whether it's clients or employees. Recently, the businessman has announced a measure that many other companies might end up copying. This time, Inditex has focused on its employees, whom it has decided to reward in the most surprising way.

The Spanish giant led by Marta Ortega, daughter of Amancio Ortega, has announced a financial incentive. This way, Inditex has decided to reward its employees based on the performance of their stores. It is a payment that will be included in the February paycheck, and the company highlights that it is a way to recognize the staff's dedication.

| Nicolas Menijes, Inditex, Europa Press

Inditex Will Reward Its Store Employees

The incentive granted by Inditex will depend on the sales targets achieved by each store. Employees who have met at least 50% of their store's targets will receive 530 euros. If the achievement exceeds 80%, the incentive will increase to 1,060 euros, according to Diario de León.

For those who manage to reach or exceed 100% of their goals, the payment will be 1,200 euros. Finally, if sales exceed 110% of the established targets, workers will receive up to 1,500 euros.

The incentive applies to all Inditex stores in Spain, including employees of all the group's brands, and not just those working full-time. Part-time employees will also receive the incentive, although in an amount proportional to the hours worked. This effort aims to motivate all staff to achieve maximum performance.

| Zara, DAPA Images

A Long-Term Commitment to Its Employees

This incentive measure is part of a series of initiatives that Inditex has launched in recent years. The company has worked to improve its staff's salary conditions, not only through sales-related incentives. For example, in 2023, Inditex raised the minimum wage for its employees, reaching 24,500 euros annually for the highest positions, and a proportional increase for those with less seniority.

In addition to sales incentives, Inditex implemented a seniority bonus to reward employee loyalty. This bonus varied according to the length of service and ranged between 850 euros and 1,400 euros. These types of measures reinforce the company's commitment to its workforce and aim to encourage long-term loyalty.

| metamiz, Dean Drobot, Inditex

Inditex has also announced that it will continue with this practice of incentives and salary increases in the coming years. In 2026, incentives will be paid again to employees based on the sales results achieved by the stores during the year. This ensures that workers maintain their motivation and that the company continues to consolidate its success.

The fact that more than half of the stores in Spain have exceeded sales targets is a testament to the effectiveness of these types of measures. Employees who achieve maximum performance will benefit from the highest payments. With these types of actions, Inditex continues to demonstrate that it values its staff and is committed to the well-being of its employees, which contributes to its ongoing success.