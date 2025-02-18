No One Expected Juan Roig and Mercadona's Latest Move: It Will Be This Very 2025

Mercadona's expansion continues to surprise many. The supermarket chain led by Juan Roig is clear that it intends to move forward with new openings. This year, it has made a strategic decision that few saw coming, marking a new direction in its international growth.

Consolidated as the largest food distributor in Spain, the Valencian company continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Now, it has once again set its sights beyond its Spanish borders. Everything indicates that this move will mark a turning point.

Mercadona's Expansion in Portugal: Steady Step toward Lisbon

Mercadona has decided to strengthen its presence in Portugal in 2025 with the opening of ten new supermarkets in the neighboring country. This will allow it to reach 70 establishments in Portuguese territory, thus consolidating its expansion process. The big news is its arrival in Lisbon, where it will open two stores, marking a significant milestone in its growth strategy, reports Economía Digital Galicia.

Since its landing in Portugal in 2019, the company has followed a well-defined plan, expanding from north to south and relying on its logistics center in Póvoa de Varzim. This place is key, as it houses the factory of the canning company A Poveira, a supplier of Mercadona. Additionally, in 2022 it opened a second distribution center in Santarem, which has allowed it to advance toward the south of the country.

If everything goes as planned, Mercadona will end the year with more stores in Portugal than in Galicia, where it currently has 62. This move not only strengthens its presence in the Portuguese market but also demonstrates its commitment to sustained and planned growth. By the end of 2025, it is expected to have 48 supermarkets in northern Portugal, adding new openings in strategic locations such as Braga, Matosinhos, Porto, and Penafiel.

Strategy and Consolidation in the Portuguese Market

The expansion in Portugal not only involves opening stores, Mercadona is also investing in infrastructure and talent. Currently, it has a presence in 12 districts of the country and employs about 7,000 workers, having incorporated 1,700 people last year. Additionally, in 2025 it plans to open a new office in Alta Lisboa, in the same location as one of its new stores.

This growth is no coincidence, the company has managed to adapt to the Portuguese market, offering local products and adjusting its strategy to consumer needs. Additionally, its efficient business model and focus on quality have been key to gaining market share. With these actions, Mercadona seeks not only to grow in the number of stores but also to consolidate its position as a benchmark in food distribution in Portugal.

Juan Roig's commitment to the Portuguese market continues to bear fruit. With steady steps and a long-term vision, Mercadona continues to redefine its role in the international market. Undoubtedly, this strategy will open new opportunities and challenges for the company in the future.