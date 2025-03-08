Happiness Arrives in Spain Thanks to Amancio Ortega: The Gesture No One Expected

The Amancio Ortega Foundation has among its projects one aimed at improving the quality of life for the elderly. It is a center, funded by the foundation of the Inditex founder, which seeks to offer residents the appropriate care. A fact that has always been very necessary in our society.

This residence, located in La Coruña (Galicia), stands out for its relevance and the impact it will have on families who need a place where their elders receive specialized care. There is no doubt that thanks to this initiative, the well-being of many people in the region will be improved.

A Modern Center for Elderly Care in La Coruña

The Amancio Ortega Foundation has fully financed the construction of this place. The costs of the works, as well as the necessary furniture and equipment, have been covered by the foundation. The investment has exceeded 30M euros, which underscores the entrepreneur's commitment to social well-being.

This center will be located in the Eirís neighborhood, in a quiet area of La Coruña, thus ensuring a suitable environment for the residents. Additionally, it will have specialized units for the care of people with Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative dementias.

But, in addition to specialized care, the space will offer other services such as rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and podiatry. All this will contribute to providing comprehensive care to the residents, improving their quality of life. The complex has been designed with the well-being of the elderly in mind, a space where they can feel comfortable and safe, reports El Debate.

More Public Places and a Promising Future for the Elderly

This new space will offer 150 places for the elderly, which will be integrated into the public network of the Xunta de Galicia. This will allow more people to access these services and relieve pressure on the elderly care system in the region. It is expected that this initiative will benefit many families who do not always find available places.

The Xunta de Galicia has already started the procedures to contract the management of the place, as this process will ensure that the project moves forward effectively. The management contract will have an initial duration of two years, with the possibility of extension up to five years. The base budget for management is 7.9M euros, and the total value of the contract, with extensions, could reach 23M euros.

The Amancio Ortega Foundation with this initiative not only improves the community's well-being but also sets an example of effective collaboration between the public and private sectors. This center represents an opportunity to offer more accessible and specialized care. Marking an important step toward a care model adapted to future needs.