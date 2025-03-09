The Perfect Father's Day Gift Is at Mercadona and Costs Less Than €10

Father's Day is just around the corner and, with it, the search for the perfect gift. Mercadona, always alert to its customers' needs, has launched two irresistible options to surprise dad on his day. You can already find them available in their stores so that you don't miss a detail for your father on that day.

Como Tú Rebel: A Fragrance with Character and Freshness

The first set that Mercadona has launched for this Father's Day is "Como Tú Rebel," an option designed for men with character. This set includes a 3.4 oz. (100 ml) eau de parfum, a 3.4 oz. (100 ml) shampoo gel, and a practical toiletry bag. This combination not only offers a unique fragrance but also provides everything necessary for complete care.

The scent of "Como Tú Rebel" is characterized by its dry woody notes, which add a masculine and sophisticated touch. The top notes are dominated by red pepper, giving it a fresh and slightly spicy entry. The heart of the fragrance is composed of violet leaf, which provides a floral softness, and finally, the base features cedar, which gives it depth and durability.

| Mercadona

The fragrance is ideal for those looking for something versatile to use daily, whether in the office or for a casual outing. Additionally, the shampoo gel perfectly complements the eau de parfum, leaving a fresh scent on the hair and skin. The included toiletry bag is another practical detail, perfect for carrying the products in an organized and comfortable way.

For only 11 euros, this set is an excellent quality option at a very competitive price. It is ideal for those who want to give more than just perfume, offering a complete personal care experience.

Capítulo Fougère: Elegance and Freshness in Every Note

The second set that Mercadona presents for this Father's Day is "Capítulo Fougère," a fragrance with a more classic and elegant approach. This set includes a 6.8 oz. (200 ml) eau de toilette, a 3.4 oz. (100 ml) bath gel, and a 3.4 oz. (100 ml) after shave. For this reason, it becomes a complete gift for personal care.

The "Capítulo Fougère" fragrance is a fresh and sophisticated blend, perfect for men who appreciate classic scents. The top notes are dominated by white lavender, which provides a soft and relaxing freshness. The base of the fragrance is marked by guaiac wood, a warm note that adds depth and masculinity.

| Mercadona

This set is ideal for those looking for a perfume that combines elegance with freshness, something suitable for both daily use and special occasions. The bath gel and after shave are perfect complements that help prolong the fragrance, leaving the skin soft and with a feeling of freshness throughout the day.

With a price of only 9 euros, the "Capítulo Fougère" set is an excellent option for those looking for a complete and quality gift, without the need to spend too much. This perfume stands out for its balance and the versatility it offers, making it an ideal gift for any father.

Prices and offers updated on 03/09/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes