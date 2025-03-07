The Mysterious Dollar Coin Everyone Is Looking for and Is Worth Nearly $2 Million Right Now

In the world of numismatics, certain coins stand out not only for their design but also for their history and value. Some of them, like the 1964-D Peace Dollar, have such extreme rarity that they are considered genuine treasures. It's no surprise that collectors are willing to pay astronomical sums to obtain one of these pieces.

However, the value of a coin doesn't only depend on its age. In many cases, it is the limited number of existing units that makes them highly desired. Today we will explore the case of the 1964-D Peace Dollar and other coins that, due to their rarity and quality, have reached impressive sales figures.

| PCGS, Pixabay de image4you

1964-D Peace Dollar: A Piece of High Value and Rarity

The 1964-D Peace Dollar is one of the most valuable coins due to its scarcity. Originally, this coin was designed as part of an effort to revive the series of Peace Dollars, which had ended in 1935.

However, the fate of this coin changed when, despite being minted, it never circulated. It is believed that all existing pieces were melted down by the United States Mint, making it one of the rarest.

| PCGS, Pixabay de image4you

The design of the 1964-D Peace Dollar is the same as its predecessors, with Lady Liberty on the obverse and an eagle on the reverse. This combination of rarity and history has made any surviving specimen have an exorbitant value. It is estimated that an authentic specimen could fetch up to $1.5M at auction, depending on its condition and demand.

The 1856 Flying Eagle Cent: A Piece of Historical Transition

Another coin that has captured attention is the 1856 Flying Eagle Cent, this coin marked the beginning of a new era in the minting of United States cents. With an innovative design created by James B Longacre, this coin was intended to replace the previous cents. However, its production was extremely limited, with only approximately 2,000 units manufactured.

| Heritage Auction, Burst de Pexels

The Flying Eagle Cent is valuable for its scarcity, composed of 88% copper and 12% nickel, weighing 0.16 oz. (4.67 grams) and with a diameter of 0.75 in. (19 mm). Although it wasn't in circulation for long, its historical importance has made it a desired object for collectors. Specimens in excellent condition can reach a price of between $25,000 and $30,000 at auctions, depending on their condition and demand.

The 1964-D Peace Dollar and the 1856 Flying Eagle Cent are valuable pieces not only for their age but also for their history and great scarcity in the market. Their value can vary depending on the market, but it is undeniable that they are part of the most important numismatic legends in the United States.