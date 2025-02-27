Goodbye Lindt: the New Chocolate That Arrives at Supermarkets Across Spain and Will Be a Hit

In recent months, a new chocolate has arrived to revolutionize the tablet market, a sector where brands like Lindt dominated. This product brings with it a unique blend of flavor and texture that promises to win over the most demanding consumers.

KitKat brand consumers will now be able to enjoy a proposal that not only maintains the quality of traditional chocolates but takes it a step further. The brand has a great track record in the world of chocolate and is now venturing to offer something completely new. With the launch of a line of tablets, the market is about to experience an interesting shift.

| Dean Drobot, Getty Images Pro, Margouillatphotos

KitKat Introduces Its New Range of Tablets

KitKat, the brand known for its popular bars, has decided to enter the world of chocolate tablets with two new varieties: Double Chocolate and Salted Caramel. According to Carla Sivatte, director of Chocolates Nestlé in Spain, “the new launch is destined to revolutionize the tablet section.” The tablets combine KitKat's characteristic crispy wafer with a creamy filling and a marbled chocolate coating that makes them irresistible.

This move aims to attract an audience looking to share a different chocolate experience. The tablet is designed for those moments when one not only wants to enjoy the usual flavor but also explore new combinations.

| Nestlé España

With this new format, KitKat expands its offering and seeks to satisfy both its loyal followers and new consumers who appreciate innovation. They are already available at major points of sale in Spain.

Commitment to Cocoa Farmers

In addition to its flavor and quality, this KitKat launch is associated with an effort to improve the conditions of cocoa farmers. The new tablets are made with cocoa paste that comes from farming families participating in the Income Accelerator Program. This program is designed to improve farmers' incomes, reduce the risks of child labor, and promote responsible practices.

| Nestlé España

The brand assures that this program has positive results. For example, initial data indicate that family incomes have increased by 38% in the first 18 months of its implementation. This initiative shows KitKat's commitment to the well-being of farmers, who play a key role in the chocolate production chain.

With this launch, KitKat not only seeks to surprise chocolate lovers with a new form but also to make a difference in the lives of those who cultivate cocoa. With 90 years of history, KitKat continues to be a brand that reinvents itself, always seeking to innovate in its products and in the way it connects with its consumers. Without a doubt, this new chocolate is one of the big bets of this year and promises to become a favorite of many.