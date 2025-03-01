Goodbye Hairdryer: Mercadona's Solution to Show Off Spectacular Hair for 3 Euros

Mercadona has expanded its line of beauty products with an addition that promises to transform many people's hair care routine. This new launch is designed for those looking to add volume and texture to their hair in a simple and effective way. With a lightweight and easy-to-apply formula, this product adapts to different hair types, offering professional results without leaving home.

Discover the Secret Behind Instant Volume

Volum Fix volumizing powders present a practical solution for those who want hair with more body and movement. Its ultra-lightweight powder formula is applied directly to the roots, providing an immediate lift effect. Additionally, these powders offer a matte finish, avoiding excessive shine and maintaining a natural look.

With a hold level of 4, they ensure that the hairstyle remains intact throughout the day. Moreover, one of the most notable advantages of this product is that it leaves no visible residue or weighs down the hair. This means that after application, the hair retains its lightness and natural movement.

| Mercadona

To use it, simply sprinkle a small amount on the roots of dry hair and gently massage with your fingertips. In a matter of seconds, a noticeable increase in volume and hair density can be observed. It is a simple process that promises great results.

Volum Fix is especially beneficial for people with fine or straight hair who are looking for a quick solution to add volume without resorting to heat tools or heavy products. Additionally, its compact 10-gram format makes it ideal for carrying in a bag and touching up the hairstyle at any time of the day. With this innovative product, Mercadona offers an accessible and effective alternative to improve the appearance of hair.

An Economical Option for a Professional Hairstyle

In addition to its performance benefits, Volum Fix volumizing powders stand out for their affordable price. Each 10-gram jar is available in Mercadona stores for 3.95 euros. This quality-price ratio allows a wide audience to access a professional-quality product without making a large investment.

| A's Images, Mercadona

The ease of use of this product makes it an indispensable tool in the daily beauty routine. It is not necessary to be an expert to achieve optimal results; with a few simple steps, anyone can transform their hairstyle and add the desired volume. Additionally, by not requiring the use of heat devices, hair damage is minimized, promoting healthier hair.

Volum Fix volumizing powders are available in the beauty section of all Mercadona stores. Given the growing demand for products that facilitate hairstyling and improve hair appearance, it is advisable to acquire them as soon as possible to incorporate them into the daily hair care routine. With this new addition, Mercadona reaffirms its commitment to offering innovative and quality products at competitive prices.

Prices and offers updated on 03/01/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes