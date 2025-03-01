On Monday Lidl 'gives Away' the Appliance That Solves Your Life: True Madness

This Monday, Lidl offers its customers an irresistible deal on one of the most sought-after products for quick and healthy cooking. This appliance has long become a must-have in many households due to its versatility and efficiency. With a modern and compact design, it allows for easy preparation of a wide variety of recipes.

Cook Healthier with Less Effort

Lidl's air fryer is a perfect alternative for those looking to reduce oil consumption without sacrificing flavor. Its hot air circulation technology allows cooking with up to 85% less fat. This makes it an ideal option for preparing French fries, croquettes, nuggets, or roasted vegetables with a crispy texture and juicy interior.

With a capacity of 4 liters (1.06 gal), this air fryer is perfect for families or those who enjoy cooking in large quantities. Its 1500 W power ensures quick and even cooking, reducing waiting times in the kitchen. Additionally, its design allows for the preparation of different types of recipes, from meats and fish to desserts.

| Lidl

One of its most outstanding features is its touch screen with LED display, which makes function selection easy. It includes 8 pre-configured programs for frying, baking, roasting, and grilling without complications. It also has an adjustable thermostat with a temperature range between 80°C (176°F) and 200°C (392°F), adapting to each type of food.

A Practical Fryer with an Irresistible Discount at Lidl

In addition to its performance, this air fryer stands out for its functional and safe design. Its structure features a stainless steel coating, giving it an elegant and durable finish. Its removable non-stick basket facilitates cleaning, preventing food from sticking and allowing for quick washing after each use.

Convenience is another of its strong points. It has a timer of up to 60 minutes, allowing you to set the cooking time without needing to keep an eye on it. It is also equipped with overheating protection and a non-slip base, ensuring safe use in any kitchen.

| Lidl

But the best part of this offer is its price. Usually, this air fryer costs more than 84.99 euros, but Lidl launches it this Monday with a spectacular discount. For only 39.99 euros, you can take home this appliance that will change your way of cooking.

This promotion will be available in all Lidl stores and is likely to sell out quickly. If you were thinking of getting a quality air fryer, this is the perfect time to get it at an unbeatable price.

Prices and offers updated on 03/01/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes