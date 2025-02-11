Checkmate to Lidl: Dia's Announcement That Even the Most Loyal Customers Didn't Expect

2025 is shaping up to be a key year for consumer savings strategies, and Dia has made a decision that will benefit thousands of families. In an economic context where planning purchases and saving have become essential, the company has decided to take an important step. This move aims to respond to the needs of customers looking to improve their purchasing power, especially in day-to-day shopping.

Significant Investment for Family Savings

Dia has decided to increase its investment in promotions for this year, reaching the figure of 175 million euros, which represents a 17% increase compared to the previous year. This effort is aimed at offering consumers discounts that will be reflected in a wide range of products. With weekly offers of up to 40% on more than 200 items, Dia seeks to facilitate access to quality products at low prices.

| Europa Press

This decision is part of Dia's strategy to strengthen its presence in the market. Especially in times when families are looking for economical alternatives to fill their shopping baskets. Additionally, the company has also invested more than 500 million euros in the last four years in promotions.

The focus on fresh products is one of the keys to this new savings strategy. The company has identified that fresh foods are one of the biggest concerns for consumers in terms of price. This commitment to quality and affordable prices ensures that customers can enjoy fresh products without having to compromise their budget.

Dia's New Bet for Savings in 2025

Dia's initiative not only focuses on fresh products but also on expanding its range of private label products, known for their excellent quality-price ratio. Thanks to its "New Quality Dia" line, consumers can opt for high-quality products at much more affordable prices. This offer allows families to reduce spending on their shopping basket, achieving savings of up to 25% annually.

Additionally, Dia has continued to develop its loyalty program, Club Dia, which has become a key tool for family savings. With more than 6 million members, the club offers personalized discounts and exclusive promotions through its mobile app. This digital approach allows customers to access coupons and offers directly from their phones, enhancing the shopping experience and ensuring they always have the best deal available.

| Dia, Dean Drobot

Another aspect of savings is Dia's collaboration with external companies, offering additional discounts on services such as energy, insurance, and entertainment. Club Dia members can save up to 500 euros annually on various services, making savings not limited to shopping. This offer of amplified benefits helps customers save more in their daily lives.

Finally, digitalization also plays an important role in the savings process. Dia's app, which has millions of downloads, allows for more efficient shopping with greater discounts. In addition to accessing private label and manufacturer brand products, customers can enjoy interactive games and additional promotions.