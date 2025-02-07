Very Few Knew This Dia Product and Now It's the Most Popular: Delicious

Ramen has won over many with its unique flavor and versatility. More and more people are encouraged to prepare it at home to enjoy this traditional Japanese dish. Dia makes the process easier with its chicken ramen broth, available in all its stores for only 2.95 euros.

The perfect base for a delicious ramen

Dia has thought of those looking for a quick alternative to enjoy ramen at home. This chicken ramen broth is ready to use, saving you time and effort. You only need to add your favorite ingredients to complete the dish.

The 17 fl. oz. (500 ml) carton is a perfect amount for a homemade meal. You can join it with wheat noodles, fresh vegetables, boiled egg, or even shredded chicken. The possibilities are endless, and it all depends on your personal tastes.

| Dia

Its flavor is authentic and balanced, with just the right touch of spices and a chicken base that adds depth. This makes it an ideal option for both ramen experts and those trying it for the first time. That's why many have fallen for the taste of this Dia product.

For only 2.95 euros, this Dia broth is an economical option to enjoy a meal with an international touch. There's no need to leave home or complicate things with long recipes to savor good ramen. You can have it easily ready to enjoy.

How to prepare your homemade ramen with Dia broth

The key to good ramen is combining fresh ingredients with a quality base. Dia broth makes it easy for you, as you only have to heat the contents of the carton. Then you just need to add the noodles and accompaniments you prefer.

In a few minutes, you'll have a hot and comforting dish. You can add vegetables like spinach, green onion, or mushrooms to give more flavor and texture. A boiled egg cut in half is the perfect final touch.

| Dia, 4kodiak de Getty Images Signature

For spice lovers, just add a few drops of chili oil or a bit of miso paste. You can also complete your ramen with nori seaweed, bamboo shoots, or tofu pieces to give it more personality.

Dia has made preparing ramen at home easier than ever. With its ready-to-use broth, you can enjoy this dish whenever you want. All with the authentic flavor that only a good broth can provide.

