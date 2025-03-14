The Famous American Chain That Is Closing Almost All Its Stores: Thousands of Layoffs

The year 2025 begins in the United States with an uncertain economy. The fear of recession is affecting various industries, and one of the first major blows has been to the automotive sector. Advance Auto Parts is one of the most well-known auto parts chains in the country. It has now decided to close more than 700 of its stores across the United States.

Advance Auto Parts, a Historic Brand in Crisis

Founded in 1932, Advance Auto Parts specializes in the sale of spare parts, batteries, oils, and vehicle accessories. For decades, it has been a reliable option for individuals and professionals in the sector. However, the company has been facing serious financial difficulties in recent times.

Advance Auto Parts has confirmed that more than 700 of its stores will close in the United States. Of this total, 200 are located only in New York. Although the company has not yet published the complete list of affected stores, four distribution centers will also close. This decision has left thousands of employees without jobs and many customers without access to their products.

Reasons Behind the Massive Closures

The main reason for this massive closure is due to the company's financial situation. In its third quarter, Advance Auto Parts reported a loss of 6 million dollars. Additionally, its revenue fell to 2.15 billion dollars. Faced with this decline, the company was forced to adjust its salary expectations and reduce its projected annual income.

To try to improve its situation, Advance Auto Parts sold its wholesale unit Worldpac to Carlyle for 1.5 billion dollars. Although this sale provided some relief, it was not enough to prevent the closure of so many stores.

Impact on Employees and Customers

The closure of more than 700 stores will have a considerable impact. Although the company has not revealed the exact number of layoffs, thousands of workers are expected to be left unemployed. The families of these employees will face a difficult economic situation due to the loss of their income.

For customers, the reduction of stores represents a significant problem. With fewer options, the search for spare parts and essential products will be more complicated. This could also benefit its main competitors, such as AutoZone and O'Reilly Auto Parts, who continue to expand their presence in the market.

An Inevitable End for Advance Auto Parts?

The massive store closure could mean the beginning of the end for Advance Auto Parts, or it may just be part of a strategic restructuring. The sale of Worldpac to Carlyle was an attempt to improve its liquidity, but it seems not to have been enough to ensure its stability. The company claims that this restructuring is necessary to survive in a challenging economic environment. Even so, many wonder if they will really be able to regain their position in the market or if they are doomed to disappear.

The Impact on the Auto Parts Sector

The auto parts market is very competitive. The closure of so many stores could give a considerable advantage to its rivals, AutoZone and O'Reilly Auto Parts. These companies continue to expand their presence while Advance Auto Parts seems to be losing ground rapidly. The competition will intensify even more, and the industry could change dramatically in the coming years.

The Future Is Uncertain

Despite Advance Auto Parts' efforts to improve its situation, uncertainty persists. The thousands of employees affected by the store closures will face an uncertain future. Meanwhile, customers will have to look for new options to keep their vehicles in good condition. Only time will tell if this restructuring will save the company or if, on the contrary, this is the beginning of its definitive decline.