Urgent Notice to Walmart, Costco, and Trader Joe's Customers: Very High Risk

Walmart, Costco, and other chains have issued an urgent message. The FDA has raised the alert on a massive recall of canned tuna that could be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which is a bacterium that can cause paralysis. This recall affects several brands, including Genova, Trader Joe's, HEB, and Van Camp, and has been classified by the FDA as Class II. This means that the affected products may cause temporary but reversible health problems.

The problem lies in a manufacturing defect that compromises the seal of the cans, allowing the bacteria to leak in. This contamination can be dangerous. Clostridium botulinum produces lethal toxins in low-oxygen conditions, capable of causing botulism. This is a rare but serious disease that can result in respiratory and muscular paralysis, and in extreme cases, death.

| Instagram, @costco

The FDA has issued a recall affecting more than 141,000 cases of canned tuna distributed to various chain stores like Walmart, Costco, and Trader Joe's. Although no cases of poisoning have been reported, the agency insists that consumers should not consume the recalled products and should follow instructions for their return or disposal.

Affected Products and Involved Supermarkets

The recalled tuna products include various varieties of the mentioned brands. Among the affected products are:

Trader Joe's: tuna in olive oil and water in different presentations.

Costco: canned tuna from the Genova and Van Camp brands in different presentations.

Walmart: tuna from the Genova and HEB brands, available in various oil and water options.

These products were distributed in various stores of the three mentioned chains nationwide. The complete list of affected products is available in the FDA notice and should be reviewed by consumers to verify if they possess any of the recalled items.

The Risk of Botulism

Clostridium botulinum is a bacterium that, in low-oxygen conditions, produces extremely dangerous toxins. These toxins are responsible for botulism, which causes severe symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and muscular paralysis. If not treated quickly, botulism can be fatal due to respiratory failure.

The symptoms of botulism can appear between 12 and 36 hours after consuming the contaminated product. In some cases, the effects can present between 4 and 8 days after ingestion. The first signs include nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, and difficulty swallowing, which may be joined by muscular and respiratory paralysis.

Recommendations for Consumers

The FDA recommends that all consumers who have purchased tuna from the affected brands at Walmart, Costco, or Trader Joe's should not consume it. The recalled products should be returned to the points of sale for a full refund or safely disposed of. Additionally, Tri-Union Seafoods, the company responsible for the recall, has offered a recovery kit and a coupon for those affected.

| Wikimedia

Although no cases of poisoning have been reported so far, the company has taken this measure "as a precaution." It has done so after receiving a notice from its supplier about the defect in the can lids. Consumers should be alert to any symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if they experience any signs of poisoning.

More Recalls Related to the Same Bacteria

This tuna recall is not the only recent incident related to Clostridium botulinum. The same bacteria was responsible for another product recall last week, this time involving several types of Japanese-origin pickled cucumbers. These products were also pulled from the market due to possible contamination with the same dangerous bacteria.

The FDA and Tri-Union Seafoods continue to work closely to ensure that food safety remains a priority. Consumers should follow the recommendations to avoid any risk related to the consumption of these contaminated products. In case of having ingested any of the recalled products and presenting symptoms, it is crucial to seek medical attention as soon as possible.