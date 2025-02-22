Elon Musk Issues a Warning From the United States to the Whole World: Never Seen Before

Elon Musk has issued a warning about a potential global energy crisis. According to the entrepreneur, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing the demand for electricity to unsustainable levels. If the trend continues, the world could face an "electricity drought" that will affect industry, the economy and daily life.

The founder of Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter) believes that the current infrastructure is not enough to sustain technological growth. During the Bosch Connected World event, Elon Musk explained that the demand for electricity multiplies tenfold every six months. "A day without electricity would make us understand the magnitude of the problem that is coming," Musk stated.

| Europa Press

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Energy Consumption

Artificial intelligence systems consume enormous amounts of electricity. More and more companies are using advanced models, which require high-performance processors and data centers with large capacity.

Elon Musk warns that not only is more energy needed but also a better distribution infrastructure. The shortage of power transformers and voltage reducers could hinder AI growth.

If generation and distribution capacity is not expanded, artificial intelligence could be limited by the lack of electrical resources.

The Energy Crisis and Its Effect on the Economy

The increase in electricity demand is already affecting the economy. A clear example is the rise in food prices driven by production costs.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in the last 30 days the wholesale price of eggs rose $0.40 reaching $7.44 per dozen.

This increase has reached consumers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in January the national average price of eggs was 53% higher than the previous year. If the energy crisis worsens, basic products like eggs and milk could continue to rise in price in the coming months.

| Europa Press

Big Companies Seek Solutions, But It Won't Be Enough

Companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon have started investing in renewable energies. Their goal is to reduce dependence on traditional sources and ensure supply for their AI systems.

However, Elon Musk believes these efforts won't be enough. To avoid a global crisis, it is necessary to modernize the electrical infrastructure and develop more efficient technologies.

Musk insists that the transition to solar and wind energy is key. But he also warns that better storage and distribution systems are needed to avoid supply problems.

Artificial Intelligence Could Run Out of Data

In addition to the energy crisis, Elon Musk warns of another problem: the shortage of data to train AI models.

According to Musk, artificial intelligence is close to exhausting all available data on the Internet. To continue evolving, it will depend on synthetic data created by the AI systems themselves.

This change worries experts. Synthetic data could introduce errors and biases affecting the accuracy of models and slowing innovation.

Is the World Prepared for the Crisis Elon Musk Warns About?

Elon Musk has put an urgent problem on the table. If the demand for electricity continues to grow, humanity could face an unprecedented energy crisis.

The world needs quick solutions. Not only is it necessary to generate more electricity but also to improve storage and distribution. The question is: will action be taken in time to avoid the crisis or will we face the first great "electricity drought" of the digital age?