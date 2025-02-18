The Bomb Just Dropped on Aldi and Lidl in the United States: Blow to Walmart

Inflation and the cost of living have made saving on daily shopping a priority for many Americans. A study by Forbes Advisor indicates that annual spending on food ranges from $3,683 to $5,970 per person, depending on the state of residence. However, the choice of supermarket also plays an essential role in how much can be saved.

According to an analysis by the online savings guide Bravo Deal, some chains offer considerably lower prices than others. The study is based on the comparison of a wide range of products, including basic foods like eggs, bread, and milk, as well as household items like detergents and soaps.

"The cost of living has increased significantly for many families in the years following the pandemic. Many people are looking to save wherever possible," explained Marco Farnararo. He is the CEO and co-founder of Bravo Deal, according to statements collected by El Diario de NY.

Supermarkets With the Best Prices in the United States

According to the research, Aldi tops the list of the cheapest supermarkets in 2024. It is followed by Lidl, another German-origin chain. In third place is the American Trader Joe's. Here is the complete list of the 10 supermarkets with the most affordable prices:

Aldi

Lidl

Trader Joe's

Albertson's

Walmart

Target

Kroger

Publix

Whole Foods Market

Sam's Club

Each of these stores has different strategies to reduce costs, from private labels to constant promotions on daily consumer products.

Supermarkets Preferred by Americans

Although Aldi and Lidl lead in low prices, they are not necessarily the favorites among consumers. We are talking about a study from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). This reveals that the stores with the highest acceptance in the country are Costco, HEB, and Publix, which tied for first place in terms of customer satisfaction.

They are closely followed by Trader Joe's and Sam's Club. This analysis is not based solely on prices but also on factors such as staff friendliness. It also considers the speed at checkout, the store's condition, courtesy products, and shelf organization.

In a context where every penny counts, choosing the right supermarket can make a big difference in the family budget. With this information, consumers can make better decisions and make the most of their money in 2024.